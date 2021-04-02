A fire has erupted at the Park Pier in New West on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (rosiekekoa/Twitter)

New Westminster pier park reopens 6 months after enormous fire

The new play area located below the Sixth Street pedestrian overpass is open

Pier Park in New Westminster reopened Friday (April 2), six months after a 12-day fire ravaged the waterfront.

Completed by the municipality was the demolition of the pier, including the removal of all debris and piles from the shoreline, and the installation of a new play area and pedestrian walkways.

Damage to the park was extensive last September in a pier fire that lit up the century-old, three-acre timber wharf. The volleyball grounds, beach area, and promenade were largely destroyed.

RELATED: Man charged in New Westminster pier park fire

Work is still to be done to retrieve sunken debris from the Fraser River waterbed, according to the City of New Westminster.

“When visiting the park, please keep your distance and continue to follow COVID-19 protocols,” the municipality said in a April 1 statement.

Sean Warnick, 49, was charged with mischief and arson in connection with the Sept. 13 blaze.


