Moody Park outdoor pool in New Westminster (waferboard/Flickr)

New Westminster issues warning after measles reported in outdoor pool

Measles is a severe illness that spreads easily through the air from an infected person

Visit the Moody Park outdoor pool Sunday, Aug. 19? You may have been exposed to measles, New Westminster city officials are warning.

The city’s parks and recreation department said in a release Friday it has been notified that someone with measles visited the pool last Sunday afternoon.

The city is now cautioning anyone who was at the pool from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Measles is a severe illness that spreads easily through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. The measles virus can survive in small droplets in the air for several hours. The airborne spread of measles virus makes the disease very contagious.

Symptoms include a fever, cough, runny nose, and red and inflamed eyes, which typically start appearing seven to 14 days after initial exposure. These are followed three to seven days later by a rash, which lasts at least three days.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Conservative members to vote on abortion, euthanasia policy resolutions

Just Posted

$16 million still owing in unpaid bills 1 year since B.C. nixed bridge tolls

Province, TransLink still collecting millions in unpaid tolls on Golden Ears, Port Mann bridges

BREAKING: Plane crash at Delta’s Boundary Bay Airport

A small plane has reportedly crashed beside one of the runways, with no serious injuries

VIDEO: Surrey chorus tunes up for Sweet Adelines International gathering in St. Louis

Before the trip, long-established Westcoast Harmony Chorus to sing in Cloverdale on Oct. 4

Surrey woman jailed, ordered to pay $20K after defrauding school PAC

Tuyet Ngo was sentenced in Surrey Provincial Court on Aug. 23 after $35,000 reported stolen from K.B. Woodward PAC in 2016

Surrey RCMP looking for missing elderly man who needs medication

Hans Buttner, 83, was last seen on Aug. 23 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the 13100-block of 106A Ave.

Conservative members to vote on abortion, euthanasia policy resolutions

They will not, however, be voting on whether to kill Canada’s system of supply management

New Westminster issues warning after measles reported in outdoor pool

Measles is a severe illness that spreads easily through the air from an infected person

UPDATED: Man with dementia reunited with family after missing for 3 days

Allan Graham, 65, was visiting Vancouver with family when they got seperated

Canada’s Brooke Henderson moves one shot off clubhouse lead at CP Women’s Open

Dozens of fans — many clad in red and white and waving small Canadian flags — cheered for Henderson

NAFTA progress doesn’t stop Freeland from heading to Europe on diplomatic trip

Chrystia Freeland said it’s important for Canada to continue to do its work around the world

Federal Court of Appeal decision on Trans Mountain coming next week

Federal government announced in May that it was buying the Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5 billion

B.C. punk pioneer Randy Rampage had a ‘heart of gold’

The bassist for Vancouver’s D.O.A died at his Vancouver home earlier this month of an apparent heart attack

B.C. woman shares experience of riding out Hawaii hurricane

Flash flooding, landslides from Hurricane Lane have caused major damage near Jade Vaughan’s home

Group to cycle from Lower Mainland to Victoria for war veterans

A two-day cycling event begins in Langley on Saturday morning.

Most Read