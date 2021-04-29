Image from the “Save Bear Creek Park/PSA Video” posted to vimeo.com.

New video aims to make case to ‘Save Bear Creek Park’ by stopping 84th Ave. extension in Surrey

City says the project aims to relieve ‘over-saturated’ traffic on 88th and 72nd Avenues

Surrey-area opponents of the city’s proposal to extend 84th Avenue have created a video to make their case why the project shouldn’t happen.

City hall is pitching a plan to connect 84th Avenue between King George Boulevard and 140th Street in Newton, on the south end of Bear Creek Park and along a hydro right-of-way.

In opposition, a 10-minute “Save Bear Creek Park/PSA video” was posted to the VIMEO platform on Sunday (April 25), with drone footage and interviews with several people, including park users and environmentalists.

(Story continues below video)

Save Bear Creek Park | PSA Video from LG Digital on Vimeo.

The “Friends of Bear Creek Park” group has launched a petition on friendsofbearcreekpark-forceofnature.nationbuilder.com.

A virtual open house for the “84 Avenue improvements” is now posted as a 20-page PDF on surrey.ca, along with an online survey.

• READ MORE: Opposition mounts anew to Surrey’s plan for 84 Ave. at south end of Bear Creek Park.

(Story continues below Facebook post)

A corporate report about the project is expected to be brought before council in late May or June to determine the next steps for the project.

According to the city, the 84th Avenue project aims to relieve “over-saturated” traffic on 88th and 72nd Avenues and ultimately, to connect Scott Road to Fraser Highway via 84th, once this project is completed and a stretch of 84th between 124th and 128th Streets is also connected.


