Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon announcing the start of construction on a new commercial vehicle inspection facility on Nordel Way. (Grace Kennedy photo)

New vehicle inspection facility under construction in Delta

The undercover facility is scheduled to be complete in June 2019

North Delta will soon be home to a new commercial vehicle inspection facility, Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon announced Thursday (June 7).

The inspection facility will be built at the exisiting scale at 8150 Nordel Way, near the Alex Fraser Bridge, and will provide a central Lower Mainalnd location for inspections.

“Having a dedicated facility with the necessary equipment will help CVSE officers at this location process inspections quicker and more efficiently,” Kahlon said, speaking behalf on transportation minister Claire Trevena.

The covered facility is intended to inspect the mechanical portions of trucks for the Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement division. It will be able to accommodate two vehicles at a time, and provide a training area for up to 25 staff.

Importantly for Delta police, it will also be available for use in conducting post-crash investigations.

“It’s going to assist us in getting vehicles checked. Right now we have challenges, if we have incidents, … to get those vehicles inspected,” DPD Supt. Harj Sidhu said, speaking after the announcement. “Having this location will allow those trucks to get inspected in a timely manner.”

“The more vehicles they can get inspected and they meet the quality safety aspects of it, the less accidents and issues we have on the road, which makes our job easier,” Sidhu added.

A $1.6 million contract has been awarded to MRC Total Build LP to build the facility. Construction is scheduled to begin June 2018 and finish June 2019.

Previous story
David Suzuki receives honorary degree for conservation
Next story
B.C. woman scammed through social media

Just Posted

Local union raises $51,502 for BC Children’s Hospital

Money was donated during the Miracle Weekend telethon this past weekend

Idea for Surrey stadium bounced by Vancouver Dragons basketball team

For now, minor pro squad is leaving TWU gym for Tamanawis Secondary in Newton, starting Saturday

New vehicle inspection facility under construction in Delta

The undercover facility is scheduled to be complete in June 2019

Peace Arch Hospital commemorative display to be replaced

Bricks removed last month during renovations

Proudly Surrey introduces two more candidates for Surrey council, schoolboard

Felix Konguy is seeking a seat on city council and Rina Diaz-Orellana is running for school trustee

Law Enforcement Torch Run returns to White Rock

The 2018 fundraiser for the Special Olympics included officers and personnel from across the Lower Mainland

Metis Nation to control own children in B.C. government care by 2021

Currently, 520 Metis children are in care

Bryan Colangelo resigns as 76ers president

The former Toronto Raptors GM was caught up in a Twitter storm when his wife used fake accounts to troll current players, staff

B.C. loggers struggle despite record lumber prices

Province gets recommendations to stabilize contractor business

B.C. woman scammed through social media

The woman said the scam occurred after they had been conversing for nearly three months

Residents in B.C. community protest high-risk sex offender in town

Pedophile James Conway moved to Chilliwack in July 2017

David Suzuki receives honorary degree for conservation

The longtime oilsands critic was greeted by cheers and boos in Edmonton at the University of Alberta

Masked activists in Quebec City begin protests against G7 leaders’ summit

This was one of many protests and demonstrations scheduled to take place between Thursday and Saturday as the G7 leaders in La Malbaie

Looking to the sky: B.C. company sucks carbon from air to make fuel

Carbon Engineering removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere through a chemical process, adds hydrogen and oxygen to create fuel

Most Read