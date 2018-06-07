New vehicle inspection facility under construction in Delta

The undercover facility is scheduled to be complete in June 2019

Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon announcing the start of construction on a new commercial vehicle inspection facility on Nordel Way. (Grace Kennedy photo)

North Delta will soon be home to a new commercial vehicle inspection facility, Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon announced Thursday (June 7).

The inspection facility will be built at the exisiting scale at 8150 Nordel Way, near the Alex Fraser Bridge, and will provide a central Lower Mainalnd location for inspections.

“Having a dedicated facility with the necessary equipment will help CVSE officers at this location process inspections quicker and more efficiently,” Kahlon said, speaking behalf on transportation minister Claire Trevena.

The covered facility is intended to inspect the mechanical portions of trucks for the Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement division. It will be able to accommodate two vehicles at a time, and provide a training area for up to 25 staff.

Importantly for Delta police, it will also be available for use in conducting post-crash investigations.

“It’s going to assist us in getting vehicles checked. Right now we have challenges, if we have incidents, … to get those vehicles inspected,” DPD Supt. Harj Sidhu said, speaking after the announcement. “Having this location will allow those trucks to get inspected in a timely manner.”

“The more vehicles they can get inspected and they meet the quality safety aspects of it, the less accidents and issues we have on the road, which makes our job easier,” Sidhu added.

A $1.6 million contract has been awarded to MRC Total Build LP to build the facility. Construction is scheduled to begin June 2018 and finish June 2019.