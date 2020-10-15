The Guildford-area building at 10334 152A St. also houses Immigrant Services Society of BC’s Surrey Welcome Centre. (Photo: Google Maps)

The Guildford-area building at 10334 152A St. also houses Immigrant Services Society of BC’s Surrey Welcome Centre. (Photo: Google Maps)

HEALTH CARE

New urgent/primary care centre in Surrey aimed at new Canadians, Guildford residents

Medical and dental services coming to hub similar to existing facilities in Vancouver and Burnaby

Surrey will soon be home to an urgent/primary care centre opened by an independent operator.

The health-care hub in Guildford will offer expanded care to new Canadians as well as area residents, with low-cost dentistry, on-site pharmacy and other services.

The Lower Mainland Family, Primary and Urgent Care Centre will be part of a three-facility group that includes clinics already operating in Vancouver and Burnaby.

December is the target opening date for the new centre at 10334 152A St., a block east of Guildford Town Centre, in the building that houses Immigrant Services Society of BC’s Surrey Welcome Centre.

The Vancouver facility is “renowned for the humanitarian role it plays in providing new Canadians access to a full suite of wraparound medical services,” according to a news release.

The facility in Guildford will have four doctors, eight exam rooms, two dental chairs and “extensive health support services.”

Clinic manager Amy Sara said that with the capacity of 200 visits per day, the facility will put the region “in a much better position to meet the needs of new Canadians and the increasing demand for family physician services in this ever-growing community.”

The centre “will augment existing health care services in the region by largely serving a population that is not traditionally met by the conventional health care system, with one of the factors being that immigrant or refugee patients in most cases speak very little or no English.”

Clinic team members include doctors Evan Kligman, Dimitrios Vergidis, Ryan Leo and Lakbir Singh.

“This clinic will be a hub for the medical needs of the Surrey community,” Kligman said, “and we are humbled to play a bigger, stronger role in providing primary care and playing a pivotal role in health care delivery. We work in collaboration with the health authorities, but have the autonomy to be more flexible if we need to stay open longer, or expand capacity to meet patient needs as they arise.”

Singh said Surrey needs more doctors willing to take on patients as their family doctor.

“It is hard enough for regular B.C. residents to find a family doctor,” Singh said. “The problem is even more magnified for new immigrants. This clinic will part of the solution for all citizens.”

• RELATED STORY: Surrey now has second urgent and primary care centre, in Newton.

Surrey is currently home to two Fraser Health-operated urgent and primary care centres. The one in Whalley, at 9639 137A St., opened in 2018, and the facility in Newton, at 6830 King George Blvd., opened in May.

The centres provide same-day care for people needing help within 12 to 24 hours but who don’t require an emergency department. This includes patients with sprains, minor cuts and burns, high fevers and minor infections.

In May, Premier John Horgan noted that some 90,000 people in Surrey don’t have a family doctor. “For too many people the struggle to find a doctor has now been relieved, because of these community endeavours,” Horgan said when the Newton centre opened. “The urgent and primary care centre we’re announcing today will alleviate a great deal of pressure on those families.”

CLICK HERE to read more about the B.C. government’s primary health-care strategy.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Fraser HealthHealth

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Family of Indigenous teen who was found dead in B.C. group home pushes for public inquiry
Next story
Online hate, racist hiring practices among targets of $15M federal anti-racism funds

Just Posted

Advance polling begins on Oct. 15, 2020, across B.C. in the 2020 snap election. (Black Press files)
B.C. VOTES 2020: Advance voting begins today in Cloverdale and Clayton

Advance voting runs from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21 in B.C.’s election

Samuel Emerson has been sentenced to two years in jail after he was convicted of sexual assault. (File photos)
Former Cloverdale youth pastor sentenced to two years in jail for sexual assault

Samuel Emerson also handed a 10-year firearm prohibition

The mini Bayside Sharks held a touch-rugby game and practice at South Surrey Athletic Park in September. (Aaron Hinks photos)
Success of touch-rugby touted across B.C. as Bayside preps for second session in 2021

‘We fully expect the numbers will continue to grow’ as touch rugby gains popularity

Women dance Oct. 3, 2019, during the opening ceremony for the Museum of Surrey’s exhibit “Being Punjabi: Unfolding the Surrey Story.” The Museum of Surrey recently won two awards for the exhibit. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
‘Being Punjabi’ exhibit nets Museum of Surrey two awards

Exhibit was first in Canada to focus on Surrey’s Punjabi community

Jansen rises during question period in December of 2019. (File photo by Christian Diotte, House of Commons Photo Services)
Cloverdale -Langley City MP Jansen was not allowed to speak by Liberal finance chair

After the We charity controversy was raised, finance committee meeting was suspended

City staff drop, take cover and hold on during The Great British Columbia Shake Out on Thursday, Oct. 17. 2019. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)
Great BC ShakeOUT happens today at 10:15 a.m.

‘Drop, cover, and hold on’ is the appropriate action to reduce injury and death, experts say

Phillip Tallio with his supporters Marie Spetch and Robyn Batryn. (File photo)
Appeals trial begins for Bella Coola man convicted of killing toddler in 1983

Phillip Tallio was 17 at the time of the 22-month-old toddler’s daeth

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
B.C. Green leader pushes Horgan on climate, Wilkinson on debt

Furstenau focuses radio debate on hydro imports, LNG

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Langley Liberal incumbant Mary Polak speaks at all-candidates meeting on Zoom. (Screenshot)
Langley all-candidates Zoom debate hijacked with lewd comments, sexual acts

Several people briefly took over Zoom meeting with Langley candidates on Wednesday night

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A new home is displayed for sale in a new housing development in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in September hit another record for the month as they continued to climb higher and prices soared.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada records record home sales for September, up 45.6% from 2019

Actual national average home price in September was a record $604,000

Nathan Hrushkin, left, helps Francois Therrien, curator of dinosaur paleoecology at the Royal Tyrrell Museum, assemble a plaster cast onto a fossilized dinosaur bone, which was discovered by Hrushkin in the Horseshoe Valley of southern Alberta in an undated handout photo. Experts say the 12-year-old Calgary boy’s discovery will fill a significant gap in their knowledge of dinosaur evolution. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Dion Hrushkin, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
‘Discovery by little Nathan:’ Boy, 12, finds fossil of duck-billed dinosaur in Alberta

Nathan and his dad have learned that the bone belonged to a young hadrosaur

Participating in a Zoom press conference on Thursday morning (Oct. 15) about the death of Traevon Desjarlis-Chalifoux in Abbotsford were (clockwise from top left) Harvey McLeod, Theresa Campiou, Kukpi7 Judy Wilson, Robert Phillips and Sarah Rauch.
Family of Indigenous teen who was found dead in B.C. group home pushes for public inquiry

Body of Traevon Desjarlais-Chalifoux, 17, was found in closet 4 days after reported missing

Most Read