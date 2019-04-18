Surrey lottery winner Victor Raghwan. (Photo: BCLC)

New townhouse, sunny trip for Surrey lottery winner

Surrey resident Victor Raghwan has won the Daily Grand lottery

He chose a lump sum of $500,000 instead of the $25,000 a year for life option.

“I am most excited to share the news with my life,” he said. “I called her up and said we won a significant amount of money and she was ecstatic. It was incredible, just amazing.”

Raghwan sees a “housing upgrade and some family fun in the sun,” as a result.

Raghwan bought his winning ticket at the Panorama Shell station when he stopped to gas up. After reading the self-checker message, he walked over to the clerk in a “daze” to verify his win with the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

He’d matched five out of five numbers to win one of the Bonus Draw prizes on the April 14 Daily Grand draw.

“I’ve always dreamt about securing a future for my family,” he said. “This changes a lot – the direction of my family’s future. It frees us up to travel and buy a townhouse. My son with also get spoiled!”

