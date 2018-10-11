New Surrey to UBC shuttle aims to cut congestion, free up students’ time

Founder says students will be able to read and study in the shuttle

A 24-seat shuttle will take students from Surrey to UBC. (Beyond Shuttle)

Sleepy students commuting to the University of British Columbia will soon have a quicker, cozier way to get there.

Last week, TransLink approved B-Shuttle, a hourly service that takes students from the corner of Hwy. 10 and 152 Street to UBC’s Point Grey campus, and back.

The service costs $10 each way, and starts at 5:45 a.m. for its Surrey departures, with the last bus leaving UBC at 5:45 p.m.

B-Shuttle founder Baljit Chahal said he created the shuttle to take some pressure off the routes leading to UBC.

He wants to get drivers off the roads and shorten lineups for the 99 B-Line.

“Everyone knows very well how busy the Broadway corridor is,” Chahal said.

“Students have to stand in big lineups awaiting the bus.”

READ MORE: TransLink finalizes policy to keep bus drivers from driving high

READ MORE: Getting High 101: Where and where not to smoke pot on B.C. campuses

READ MORE: Three former youths in care ask TransLink to give teens free rides

The 24-seat shuttles, which users book through an app available for both iPhones and Androids, have free wifi, TVs and comfortable seats, Chahal said, so that students can read, study or watch videos instead of concentrating on the road.

“From Surrey to UBC is a long commute… how much time are people wasting there? Almost two hours, daily, one-way,” said Chahal.

“They can use their time for their work.”

The route winds its way from the corner of Hwy. 10 and 152 Street, up to 72 Avenue and 152 Street, to Scott Road, up to 84 Avenue and then to Nordel Way all the way to UBC.

Riders can track incoming buses through the app.

Riders will be able to book a shuttle through the app. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

Beyond Shuttle started operating several weeks ago, before pausing its service when it was informed that it needed an okay from TransLink under the agency’s independent transit service approval process.

The process ensures that private companies don’t take away from TransLink’s customer base.

Chahal said that the service proved popular in the week that they operated prior to seeking TransLink approval.

“[The users] said that they were feeling comfortable,” said Chahal.

“Parents were happy that their sons and daughters were going to be safe.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.