New Surrey Police force ‘swallowing up’ city’s funds, Annis says

City councillor says draft city budget shows new force coming at expense of ‘everything else’ in the city

Surrey City Councillor Linda Annis says the city’s plan to switch from the RCMP to its own police force is sucking up “every available dollar” at city hall.

The new police force will come at the expense of road repairs, rinks, recreation centres, and more police officers and firefighters for Surrey, she said, after reviewing the city’s draft budget, which is expected to go before the finance committee public hearing on Dec. 2.

“You only have to look at the draft budget in any detail and it’s easy to see that the proposed Surrey Police Department is being pushed forward by the mayor and his four councillors at a cost to absolutely everything else in our city,” Annis said. “Forget about new city infrastructure, road repairs, new rinks or much-needed additional police and fire fighters for our growing city. This budget has just one thing on its mind and that’s funding the mayor’s police department. There’s nothing else on his radar screen.”

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum is not expected to comment on the draft budget until after the public hearing, City of Surrey communications manager Oliver Lum said. The finance committee will decide if the draft budget will go to regular council for approval.

Meantime, Annis says taxpayers “shouldn’t trust” the SPD policing budget numbers because they “don’t add up.”

“There’s no one at city hall who can say with any authority that they are accurate,” Annis said. ”The mayor’s only focus is his proposed police department and this draft budget reinforces that everything else in the city is going to suffer. Frankly, the message from this budget is SPD at any cost, regardless of what it means to the rest of the city and our taxpayers and neighbourhoods. This kind of budget, with its single focus on giving SPD every available dollar means that as a growing city we will fall behind in our infrastructure.”

The Draft Five Year (2020-2024 Financial Plans (General Operating, Capital and Utilities) public hearing on Monday Dec. 2 will begin a 1 p.m. in council chambers in City Hall.

After the presentation, the public can provide comments. Also, written comments will be considered up to and including Thursday Nov. 28, by 4 p.m. These should be addressed to Chair, Finance Committee, City of Surrey, 13450 104 Avenue Surrey, B.C., V3T 1V8, or by email to clerks@surrey.ca or by fax (604-501-7578).

The draft plan calls for 2.9 per cent residential property tax increase.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter