New Surrey hospital gets a permit approved

Surrey council approved a variance permit to Kwantlen Polytechnic University on Monday related to what will be Surrey’s second hospital.

This was to vary the Surrey Subdivision and Development Bylaw by “deferring works and services” for a proposed two-lot subdivision “in order to facilitate a future hospital and cancer centre” in the Cloverdale Town Centre area on one of the lots. According to the City of Surrey, “no concerns had been expressed” by owners of property abutting the site prior to Monday night’s council agenda being printed.

“This is a super one,” Mayor Doug McCallum said.

Construction of the hospital, to be built next to KPU at 5500 180th St., is expected to begin in 2023 with the hospital opening in 2027. The new 168-bed hospital is expected to cost $1.66 billion.

READ ALSO: Health minister expects construction of Surrey’s new hospital in Cloverdale to begin in 2023, open in 2027



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

City of SurreyCloverdaleHospitals