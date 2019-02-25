New supportive homes proposed for Surrey

Photos of modular homes being built at 13550 105th Ave. It’s one of the three sites in Surrey that together will house 160 units of ‘emergency’ transitional housing for the homeless. (Submitted photos)

The province intends to build 38 permanent supportive houses for those struggling with homelessness in North Surrey.

Announced in a press release Monday afternoon, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing says it submitted a rezoning application to the city for the development.

The site, located on BC Housing-owned land at 13245 King George Blvd., is to be the first permanent site selected by Surrey as part of the commitment to bring 250 supportive modular homes to the city.

The project would provide housing with 24/7 support services, including access to Fraser Health clinical treatment, counselling, life skills and employment training as well as daily meals.

The units are to be operated by Fraserside Community Services Society.

“The housing would be available to people in the surrounding area who are experiencing homelessness, and those living in the temporary supportive housing units in central Surrey,” the release states.

If the rezoning application were to be approved, construction could start in the summer of 2019, with the goal of occupancy by early 2020, the release states.

“BC Housing and the City of Surrey are working to find other sites in areas throughout the city to create permanent supportive homes. The remaining sites will be announced in the coming months as project proposals are finalized,” the release states.

BC Housing is to host a public information meeting March 19 to provide more details about the project and collect community feedback, “which will inform the direction of the proposed project.”

To learn more about this project, visit: www.letstalkhousingbc.ca/surrey