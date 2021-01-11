New South Surrey elementary school opens on 23 Avenue

Edgewood Elementary will open with 363 students and room to grow

Edgewood Elementary has opened this week in South Surrey, at 16666 23 Ave. (Surrey Schools photo)

Edgewood Elementary has opened this week in South Surrey, at 16666 23 Ave. (Surrey Schools photo)

There’s a new school on the Semiahmoo Peninsula, after Edgewood Elementary officially began welcoming students this week.

Opening the South Surrey school, which is located at 16666 23 Ave., is “an amazing way to kick off the new year,” Surrey Board of Education chair Laurie Larsen said in a news release issued Monday.

“We are thrilled to ring in 2021 with Edgewood Elementary. Just as these students are excited to move to Edgewood, so are we to open another great school in Surrey.”

Edgewood Elementary will draw from the Pacific Heights and Sunnyside elementary catchment areas, according to the Surrey school district.

The new facility features 27 classrooms, collaboration spaces, a large gymnasium, library, a learning commons, lab and a multipurpose room, as well as a number of outdoor amenities.

The Ministry of Education provided more than $27 million in funding for the school.

“It’s an astounding building – you notice the architecture as soon as you walk into the front entrance,” said principal Shaun Nelson.

“The design is very open, very expansive, there was an incredible amount of thought into traffic flows coming into the school.

“We have some really neat features for kids at recess and lunch to hang out and talk, to play on our fields, basketball courts, a new playground. And beside us, we have Edgewood Park and we can do a quick walk over there without crossing a street.”

• READ ALSO: New South Surrey schools, additions ‘on track,’ says district

• READ ALSO: New catchment areas for South Surrey elementaries

The school has 363 students currently, including those attending a blended-learning program.

Nelson said the district worked with Fraser Health to safely reorganize students in their cohorts.

“We’re trying to minimize the impact on not only the change for students but also that movement of students into different cohorts,” he said, noting the school’s design allows for numerous ways to follow distancing protocols, such as exterior classroom entrances, wide sidewalks and sinks near the door for hand-washing.

Only half of the classrooms are expected to be occupied initially, as the school was built for 655 students in anticipation of ongoing development and growth in the area.

Nelson said this puts Edgewood in a unique position, compared to schools experiencing growing pains.

“We get a chance to not only have lots of extra space in the school, but we get to grow into the school as our community continues to build around us,” he said.

“Just that whole idea of bringing everyone together under one brand new roof, people are beyond excited to start 2021 on a different foot and build that legacy and that culture.”

Edgewood Elementary is the second new elementary school to open in Surrey in recent months. Douglas Elementary, at 17325 2 Ave., opened two months ago.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Education

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Quebec woman, leash-clad husband fined $3K after attempting to skirt curfew rules
Next story
Chilliwack church pastor child porn trial wraps up

Just Posted

People in need receive food from the Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank Nov. 12. The number of registered families at the FVRFB continues to increase says its director Matthew Campbell. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale food bank adding an extra distribution day

Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank will now be open 3 days a week

Angela Prestbakmo, Paul Prestbakmo’s sister, listens to drumming outside Surrey Provincial Court Monday. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Trial underway in 2019 murder of South Surrey mechanic Paul Prestbakmo

Prestbakmo’s family gathered, drummed in show of support outside Surrey court house

Rabiya Merani and her dog Scout. (Submitted photo)
Surrey strata says resident’s dog has to go because it’s too tall

Rabiya Merani is looking for a new home for herself and her dog Scout

File photo
Surrey man charged with drug crimes in connection with Vancouver constable being busted

Police began an investigation into Dilpreet Kooner, 20, of Surrey while they were investigating Constable Neil Logan of the Vancouver Police Department

Representatives from the Cowell Foundation present the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation a cheque for $250,000 to fund critical surgical and long-term care equipment needs at the hospital. (Submitted photo)
$250,000 donation to fund ‘critical equipment’ needs at Delta Hospital

Cowell Foundation’s donation to support the hospital’s surgical patients and long-term care residents

A worker is seen cleaning surfaces inside Little Mountain Place, a long term care home where 41 residents have died since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the facility in November, in Vancouver, on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll in B.C. tops 1,000 as 1,475 new cases recorded over the weekend

B.C. has administered nearly 60,000 vaccines as of Sunday night

Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau executive director Chris Bayliss was surrounded by toys Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at the 37th annual Kruise for Kids toy drive and fundraiser held at the Langley Events Centre for the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau brings the holidays to 700 families

Despite COVID-19 limitations, 2020’s campaign went smoothly

FILE – Interior Health medical health officer Dr. Silvina Mema addressed Kelowna city council. (Alistair Waters/Capital News)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at First Nation in northern B.C. as cases soar to 32

Number of positive cases soars to 32

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Former Main Street Church executive pastor John Vermeer took the witness stand in his own defence on Oct. 6, 2020 in his trial for child pornography in Chilliwack provincial court. The trial ended Jan. 7, 2021. (File)
Chilliwack church pastor child porn trial wraps up

Judge’s decision in case of John Vermeer put over to another date

Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks to the media at a COVID-19 press briefing Monday Jan. 11, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Quebec woman, leash-clad husband fined $3K after attempting to skirt curfew rules

Province under 8 p.m. curfew until Feb. 8

B.C. housing starts were up 16 per cent in 2019, with lack of supply identified as a key element of B.C. urban home prices and rents that are among the highest in Canada. (Vernon Morning Star)
Speculation tax doesn’t slow B.C.’s hot housing market

$88 million raised mostly from foreign owners in 2019

Dwayne Buckle finished his 1,400 km “Hike for the Cure” on Sunday (Jan. 10) by walking down Highway 19 all the way to Carrot Park, and then jumping into the freezing cold Tsulquate ocean. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
VIDEO: Icy plunge marks end of Red Deer firefighter’s trek across B.C. for cancer

Dwayne Buckle completes 12-week march from Red Deer to Port Hardy

Children make their way up a closed Whistler Mountain to toboggan in Whistler, B.C. Sunday, March 15, 2020. The Whistler Blackcomb resort which is owned by Vail Resorts shut down operations Saturday due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis taking place worldwide. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Whistler snowboarder remembered as ‘stand-up guy’

On Monday, fundraiser supporting Jesse Van Roon’s family reached nearly eight times its $3,000 goal

Most Read