Delta Voices candidates Rhiannon Bennett, Paromita Naidu and Andrea Hilder. (Nadine Inkster Photography/Andrea Hilder Facebook photo)

New slate running for Delta school board

Trustee Rhiannon Bennett’s new slate, Delta Voices, to be officially announced next week

A new slate of candidates is running for Delta school board.

Trustee Rhiannon Bennett is seeking re-election and has formed a new slate of “strong women to advocate and bring a wider breadth of voices to the table,” Bennett told the Reporter last month.

Delta Voices is comprised of Bennett, education assistant Andrea Hilder and Paromita (Mita) Naidu, director of development and communications at WISH Drop-In Centre in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

A formal announcement is expected early next week, but the group has quietly launched a website (deltavoices.ca) outlining the candidates’ priorities for the coming term.

The slate’s stated goals include improving playgrounds and tracks, connecting families, students and educators, and putting “equity into practice,” according to the slate’s website.

The candidates also plan to advocate for students and recognize the diverse needs of the student population; build better relationships with community, local businesses, the province, other school boards and the City of Delta; bring about broader public awareness and input, and greater accountability from trustees; and support all students, staff and teachers and provide them better access and opportunities.

All three candidates have been officially endorsed by the New Westminster & District Labour Council as candidates to support, according to the slate’s website.

READ MORE: 23 candidates so far for Delta mayor, council and school board

Bennett was first elected to Delta school board in 2014. Previous to her time as trustee, Bennett worked for the Musqueam Indian Band as a family outreach worker, and has also been an Aboriginal education enhancement support worker in the Richmond School District.

She volunteers with a number of community organizations including the Pulling Together Canoe Society, Ladner Fishermen’s Hall Co-op, Delta Secondary Alumni Basketball Tournament, an inter-community hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓ language revitalization committee, and founded the Musqueam Pulling Together Canoe Club. Bennett has also served as the vice-president of the Ladner Girls Soccer Association.

Bennett is Musqueam and was raised in Ladner.

Hilder is education assistant (on-call in Delta and permanent part-time in Richmond) and is pursuing her instructor diploma at Vancouver Community College, with hopes of teaching in an EA program and facilitating professional development workshops on reconciliation with First People.

Hilder is a second-generation Detla resident and lives in Tsawwassen with her son.

In addition to her work at WISH, Naidu sits on several boards including the Vancouver International Jazz Festival, the Vancouver International Children’s Festival and, until recently, the City of Vancouver’s cultural communities advisory committee. She previously held positions on the boards of the Vancouver Asian Heritage Month Society, the Indian Summer Festival and the Diwali Celebration Society.

Naidu was born in Kolkata, India, but grew up in Canada. A single mother of two, she lives in North Delta.

Delta Voices is the third slate of candidates to announce their intention to run in the civic election.

Current board chair Laura Dixon, trustee Nick Kanakos and district PAC chair Joe Muego are running on the Independents Working for You slate lead by mayoral candidate and former Delta Police chief Jim Cessford.

Kids Matter, a slate made up of incumbent trustee Bruce Reid, Richmond school teacher Victor Espinoza and Randy Anderson-Fennell, an electrician who works in the Surrey School District, threw their hat into the ring in early July.

Delta school board vice-chair Val Windsor told the Reporter that she intends to run as an independent candidate for trustee, but has yet to make a formal announcement.

Five-term trustee Fabian Milat announced on June 12 that he will not be seeking another term, freeing up one the seven seats on the board for someone new.

No word yet on whether trustee Dale Saip intends to run again.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Massive Northern California wildfire kills 2nd firefighter
Next story
Surrey RCMP seize stolen truck, weapons, body armour in Langley

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP seize stolen truck, weapons, body armour in Langley

Tintin Lawrence, 33, of Langley is now facing nine charges

City of Surrey says it’s added five acres to Hawthorne Park

Surrey says net park size has increased by one acre, after building road through park and acquiring new land

First court appearance for Surrey man charged in West Kelowna murder

Tejwant Danjou’s case to Aug. 2 and a bail hearing will be set in the near future.

‘Celebratory’ sculpture to welcome newcomers at Museum of Surrey

‘The Rivers that Connect Us,’ a $180,000 illuminated sculpture, selected for museum site

UPDATE: Multiple injuries after vehicle collision on Highway 15

Victim in South Surrey crash ‘is beat up but she’ll be herself’

It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century

933 homes on evacuation alert as crews work to douse Kelowna wildfire

BC Wildfire and the Kelowna fire departement are on scene of a blaze in Glenmore

Family feud over $1.2 million jackpot lands in court

Barbara Reddick has sued her nephew Tyrone MacInnis following through on claim that she never intended to split the winnings

Massive Northern California wildfire kills 2nd firefighter

Carr Fire is ‘taking down everything in its path,’ said firefigher spokesperson Scott McLean

‘Everybody tried to save her’: Toronto shooting witness recounts violent night

On Friday evening, staff from businesses in Toronto’s Greektown were expected to gather for a moment of silence

Bad week in social media gets worse; Twitter hammered on Wall St

Long criticized for allowing bad behaviour to run rampant, Twitter has begun to crack down

Should government pay for rural buses to replace Greyhound?

Most Canadians are open to provincial or federal government putting up the cash, poll finds

Okanagan wildfire round-up: 320 firefighters battle scorching heat and flames

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

Firefighters tackle 20 grassfires in B.C. city in two days

Local firefighters fought 11 brush and grass fires in Surrey on Thursday and nine on Wednesday

Most Read