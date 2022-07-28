A boy and girl dunk their heads in a water fountain during a heat wave. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A boy and girl dunk their heads in a water fountain during a heat wave. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

New single-day temperature records set across B.C. amid heat wave

Lytton saw the highest temperature at 42 C

B.C.’s heat wave isn’t over yet. As the province enters the cooler stretch of the warmer weather, several regions have set new daily temperature records.

Preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada shows at least 10 municipalities tied or exceeded their all-time highs for July 27. The weather agency says a strong ridge of high pressure is driving the heat wave.

The highest temperature was recorded in Lytton where it reached 42 degrees, surpassing the old daily record of 40 degrees celsius set in 1939. During the heat dome event of 2021, Lytton set the record for the highest temperature ever recorded in Canada at 49 C.

Other records include:

• Bella Bella – 29.6 C

• Clinton – 34.1 C

• Dawson Creek – 32.2 C

• Fort St. John – 31.7 C

• Mackenzie Area – 33.3 C

• Nelson – 38 C

• Puntzi Mountain – 34.9 C

• Metro Vancouver – 30.4 C

Nearly every region of B.C. remains under a heat warning. Temperatures are expected to cool down this weekend.

READ MORE: Nohomin Creek wildfire currently stable with extreme heat in forecast

READ MORE: Heat warnings for much of B.C. with temperatures up to 40 C through to Saturday

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Heat wave

Previous story
Make way: Kelowna UBCO tower passes public hearing hurdle
Next story
U.S. raises trade concerns with Canada over online-streaming bill

Just Posted

The 8300-block of 142A Street in Newton. (Photo: Google.com)
Shots fired at Newton residence overnight, no injuries reported

Puck used for Surrey’s Powerplay Hockey League. (Submitted photo)
Fall face-off for Surrey’s Powerplay youth hockey league, focused on fun and affordability

Sergeant Kaleigh Paddon of Surrey Police Services (SPS) poses for a photo with Ragnar, at Surrey Police Headquarters in Surrey on Wednesday (July 27). Ragnar completed his training with VICD Service Dogs the same day and is deployed as SPS’s Operational Stress Injury (OSI) dog. (Anna Burns/Black Press Media photo)
Surrey Police Service adds trained stress-relief dog to crew

Dr. Pauline Greaves has been announced as the BC NDP candidate for the Surrey South byelection, which was made necessary by the resignation of former BC Liberal MLA Stephanie Cadieux in April. Greaves will face BC Liberal candidate Elenore Sturko, at this point the only other announced candidate in the riding. Contributed photo
Dr. Pauline Greaves named BC NDP candidate for Surrey South byelection