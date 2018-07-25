B.C. Advanced Education, Skills and Training announces new post-graduate scholarship initiative for UBC at the UBC Okanagan campus Wednesday morning. Photo: Barry Gerding/Black Press

New scholarships for UBC grad students

Province kicks in $6 million for post-graduate studies support

A $6 million scholarship fund to help UBC recruit and retain the province’s brightest graduate student academic minds was unveiled today at the UBC Okanagan campus.

The merit-based graduate student scholarship funding will be administered by UBC, making 400 awards of $15,000 each available for eligible domestic students.

The potential for UBC to match those scholarships has also been undertaken through the university’s Blue & Gold fundraising campaign.

The graduate scholarships are research focused with an emphasis on science, technology, engineering and mathematics, along with professional, indigenous and regional programs.

“Graduate level research pushes the boundaries of human knowledge. UBC’s position as one of the top research universities in the world is due in large part to the talent of its masters and doctoral students at both UBC campuses,” said Santa Ono, UBC president and vice-chancellor.

“These scholarships encourage our most innovative and creative researchers to excel without limits.”

Melanie Mark, B.C. Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training, says the provincial investment in graduate students is long overdue, and helps counter competitive funding initiatives offered by other provinces to draw B.C.’s top graduate students away.

Mark said it’s important that groundbreaking research is supported here because it leads to evolution changes in how B.C.’s economy can grow and prosper.

Examples of that were cited by two UBCO grad students. Matthew Noestheden has developed a new test to detect wildfire-tainted wine grapes, helping wine producers better manage their crops during the wildfire season. Sydney Morgan is doing research on wine microbiology.

“I’ve always been passionate about applied research, but without the support of graduate-funding agencies, the financial realities of supporting a young family would have precluded this opportunity for me to pursue post-graduate education,” said Noestheden.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@BarryGerding
barry.gerding@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Delta to showcase local birds, but won’t call itself Canada’s raptor capital
Next story
Razor-toothed and rare mosasaur skeleton displayed in Manitoba

Just Posted

Prominent eagle nesting tree cut down in Surrey

City investigating after tree, near Highway 99, was illegally damaged

Surrey council approves housing development to replace mobile home park

Developer intends to build 218 townhomes and a six-storey apartment building with 110 units near Bear Creek Park

Delta to showcase local birds, but won’t call itself Canada’s raptor capital

Council voted to promote local birds ahead of international bird conference in Vancouver next month

23 medals for Delta athletes at BC Games

Delta youth earned eight gold medals, eight silver and seven bronze at the 2018 BC Summer Games

Soapy water in Surrey’s Tynehead Park raises eyebrows

City of Surrey believes detergent was dumped into the water system, and some salmon fry were killed

Aging cooling system behind B.C. fatal ammonia leak needed replacing in 2010: report

Technical Safety BC presented findings on cause of incident in Fernie last fall

Razor-toothed and rare mosasaur skeleton displayed in Manitoba

The Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre in Morden unveiled its latest mosasaur skeleton

New scholarships for UBC grad students

Province kicks in $6 million for post-graduate studies support

Trevor Linden, Vancouver Canucks ‘amicably’ agree to part ways

After four years as president of hockey operations, team legend steps down

B.C. man faces 70 charges related to disturbing phone calls

Joel Perry allegedly threatened to kill victims’ families unless they engaged in sexual talk

Voters unhappy with BC NDP’s housing moves: poll

Housing affordability top of mind for many British Columbians; majority saying NDP doing a bad job

Smoke from as far away as Siberia affecting B.C. skies

South Thompson, Central and South Okanagan, East Columbia and all of the north included in smoky skies bulletin

Feds say fuel emission standards need to become stronger

This comes as the U.S. considers introducing new rules that could ease standards south of the border

Chick-fil-A announces plans for Canadian expansion

They’re already in the Calgary airport and want to open 15 new locations over the next five years

Most Read