Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon speaks during the province’s announcement of $1 million in funding for White Rock Pier repair and waterfront restoration on Friday, May 3. (Nick Greenizan photo)

New role for Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon

Kahlon will now serve as parliamentary secretary for forests, lands, natural resources operations and rural development

Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon has a new role within Premier John Horgan’s government.

In a press release from the premier’s office on Friday, July 26, Horgan announced that Kahlon had been appointed parliamentary secretary for forests, lands, natural resources operations and rural development.

Kahlon, who previously served as parliamentary secretary for sport and multiculturalism, will assist Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development Doug Donaldson in working with communities and stakeholders in the Interior as the forest industry faces significant challenges, according to the release.

“This a great opportunity and I look forward to working with Minister Doug Donaldson on forestry related issues,” Kahlon said in a Facebook post Monday morning.

Burnaby-Deer Lake MLA Anne Kang will add multiculturalism to her role as parliamentary secretary for seniors, but Kahlon will continue his work on human rights and anti-racism.

“The premier has also asked me to continue the important work on anti-racism and I’m committed to continue to work with communities on this important topic,” Kahlon said on Facebook.

The Delta North MLA is traveling the province this summer meeting with community organizations and those who have been affected by hate crimes to “discuss local, emerging issues on racist and hate incidences,” Kahlon wrote in a recent column published in the North Delta Reporter.

“I want to understand what is being done, what is working and what more we can do, together. I also want to encourage every person in B.C. to consider how they too can fight against racism and hate in their own lives,” Kahlon wrote.

“The insight I gain from these community engagements will continue to move us forward in building stronger communities. Our multicultural society enriches our lives and makes our province an amazing place to live. These consultation meetings are one of many steps we are taking to confront and eradicate racism. It is also a crucial part of our commitment to making life better for everyone in B.C.”

Kahlon and Kang weren’t the only MLA to get a new role on Friday. Horgan also appointed Sheila Malcolmson, MLA for Nanaimo, to the role of parliamentary secretary for environment.

Malcolmson, previously special advisor on marine debris protection, will continue to serve under the direction of Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy George Heyman and will focus on addressing marine-sourced plastic debris and making recommendations for provincial action on marine debris, including environmental threats caused by abandoned vessels.

“I would like to congratulate those with new responsibilities,” Horgan said in a press release. “These new roles speak not only to the priorities of our government but also to the incredible team we have working to serve British Columbians.”


