Const. Grant Bernier of Princeton, B.C., shows off the new face of the RCMP.

RCMP allows officers to grow beards

Members can now wear beards and goatees, as long as they’re neatly groomed

The face of the RCMP is literally changing – and it’s a bit hairy.

Last month, Canada’s national police service changed its grooming policy, allowing all its members to grow beards for the first time.

“The updated policy promotes a culture of respect, reflecting the needs of an increasingly diverse workforce, while maintaining high professional and safety standards,” said national spokesperson Sgt. Tania Vaughan out of in Ottawa.

Officers may now wear facial hair of between 0.5 cm and 2.5 cm in length and bulk, provided it is neatly groomed.

The previous policy, written in 1975, required all members to be clean shaven unless they had a religious or medical exemption, or an operational requirement.

“It was time to refresh and review the policies using a modern lens,” said Vaughan.

The issue is not without controversy.

In 2017, an RCMP officer in Moncton, N.B., was removed from regular duty for growing a goatee.

That same year, other members grew beards as part of a campaign to draw attention to their working conditions.

Vaughan said members’ response to the new policy, which came into effect May 22, has been “overwhelmingly positive.”

The rules also contain updated uniform regulations, including allowing for Indigenous items to be worn as part of ceremonial dress.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man faces deportation over father’s honour-killing conviction

Just Posted

Cloverdale Toastmasters celebrate 25 years of learning and laughter

Cloverdale club is a high achieving, yet laid-back Toastmasters group

McCallum’s canal pitch took Surrey councillors by surprise

City government has more important issues pressing than building a canal, councillors say

Crime Stoppers urges Lower Mainland residents to check these 9 safety items every night

Home security tips demonstrated at Cloverdale house on Wednesday

Surrey RCMP conducting drug-related search warrant

Traffic closed in both directions on 128th Street, between 64th and 66th Avenue

Queen Elizabeth students hit $100K in donations to Surrey Hospital Foundation

Secondary students have been raising funds for a decade through the Roots & Rhythms event

VIDEO: Acknowledging skeptics, finance minister vows to build Trans Mountain project

Bill Morneau said he recognizes ‘huge amount of anxiety’ in Calgary over future of oil and gas sector

B.C. man faces deportation over father’s honour-killing conviction

Father lied to immigration, was later acquitted of charges in Jassi Sidhu’s murder

RCMP allows officers to grow beards

Members can now wear beards and goatees, as long as they’re neatly groomed

Girl, 10, poisoned by carbon monoxide at B.C. campsite could soon return home

Lucille Beaurain died and daughter Micaela Walton, 10, was rushed to B.C. Children’s Hospital on May 18

30 years later: B.C. woman uses sidewalk chalk to reclaim site of her sexual assault

Vancouver woman didn’t think her powerful story, written in chalk, would ignite such support

Men caught with illegal gun near Burnaby elementary school

They were sitting in a parked car near Cameron Elementary

Home care for B.C.’s elderly is too expensive and falls short: watchdog

Report says seniors must pay $8,800 a year for daily visits under provincial home support program

B.C. ‘struggling’ to meet needs of vulnerable youth in contracted care: auditor

Auditor general says youth in contracted residential services may not be getting support they need

Pair of B.C. cities crack Ashley Madison’s ‘Infidelity Hotlist’

Data from the website reveals Abbotsford and Kelowna hottest spots for cheaters

Most Read