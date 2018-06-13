Downtown Grand Forks during spring flooding, May 11, 2018. (Eric Lawson/Grand Forks Gazette)

New program extends disaster relief for B.C. residents

Premier John Horgan announces transition fund in Grand Forks

The B.C. government has established a new longer-term disaster relief program for B.C. residents affected by floods, fires and other disruptions of their homes and lives.

Premier John Horgan announced the program Wednesday in Grand Forks, where many residents are still not able to move back to their homes after severe flooding of the community in May.

Horgan said the new recovery transition program will provide up to $2,800 over 90 days to cover living expenses of those who have been forced from their homes, in renewable 30-day instalments. The program is administered by the Canadian Red Cross, which provided similar funding for people evacuated from last summer’s forest fires.

Horgan urged B.C. residents to donate to the Red Cross flood relief fund, with donations being collected at B.C. liquor stores. The province is matching public donations dollar for dollar.

“It was eye-opening to do a flyover,” Horgan said in a conference call from Grand Forks Wednesday afternoon. “We’ve had public officials on the ground for the past month, making sure that we’re preparing to the greatest extent possible to deal with the recovery.”

Emergency social services funding was set up to help people forced out by house fires and other local emergencies, and it typically extends for three days. The program has been strained beyond its limits by events such as the widespread forest fire evacuations of 2017, where people were displaced for weeks at a time.

A similar relief program for aboriginal reserves is provided by a federal department, Indigenous Services Canada.

Previous story
B.C. woman has hundreds show up in $500 Craigslist rental scam
Next story
Scorned by fire: Kitchen managers talk mental health in the industry

Just Posted

Brass propeller nicked from White Rock home

Reward offered for safe return of weighty ‘family keepsake’

Cloverdale Legion will crush cars with a tank at open house

Soviet-era tank, vintage biplane and more at upcoming open house

Surrey First Councillor Judy Villeneuve not seeking re-election this fall

Villeneuve was first elected to Surrey City Council in 1989

‘Business as usual’ as BC Lions’ Wally Buono enters final CFL season

Longtime coach and South Surrey resident not looking back as team preps for first game of year

VIDEO: Junior NBA title shot for Surrey-based basketball team

U14 squad off to Ontario for Canada region tourney this weekend

B.C. man charged after possessing fawn

B.C. Conservation Officer Service says leave newborn deer alone

New program extends disaster relief for B.C. residents

Premier John Horgan announces transition fund in Grand Forks

New era for old mill

Canal Flats mill to be transformed into tech centre

Young woman latest target of ‘virtual kidnapping’ in Vancouver: police

Police say a woman in her 20s received a call from someone pretending to be with Chinese police

A call for better truck driver training after overpass crashes

Trucking association president says some schools aren’t fully training drivers

B.C. priest is not registered to practise psychology: regulator

Court documents show Larre was suspended by the College of Psychologists of British Columbia in 2006

UPDATE: Police release description of inmate on the lam

Walked away from work crew in Pitt Meadows

B.C. woman with physical disability shocked after being refused straw

A growing number of Elk Valley businesses limit their use of plastic straws amid global movement

Endangered tadpoles travel via plane, car and kayak to their new home

Northern leopard tadpoles raised in the Vancouver Aquarium were released in the Kootenays last week

Most Read