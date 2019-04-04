New prelim date for senior accused in June 2017 South Surrey shooting incident

Police at the scene of the June 3, 2017 ‘targeted’ shooting in South Surrey. (File photo)

A preliminary inquiry for a Surrey senior charged nearly two years ago in connection with what police described at the time as a targeted shooting near the Pacific Highway border is now set to get underway next January.

According to online court records, two days – Jan. 16-17, 2020 – were scheduled to hear evidence in the case against Kenneth Albert Turpin, during an appearance in Surrey Provincial Court Tuesday (April 2). The proceedings had initially been scheduled for last July.

A preliminary inquiry is used to determine if there is enough evidence to warrant a trial.

Turpin was 70 at the time charges stemming from a June 3, 2017 incident were announced.

On that day, police were called to the 1300-block of 176 Street around 7:15 p.m., after a man was shot, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Police shut down 176 Street between 8 and 16 Avenues while a police negotiator attempted to contact the suspect.

Police said the incident was the result of a dispute that occurred between two men who were known to each other.

The next day, charges of aggravated assault and intent to injure with using a firearm were announced.

Online court records now list the charges as unlawfully discharge a firearm, aggravated assault and possession of a loaded or unloaded prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.



