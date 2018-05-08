Chalmers Elementary School’s playground was the scene of a potential arson in the early hours of Aug. 9, 2017. Newly-announced funding from the provincial government will allow the school to replace the damaged structure. (Tracey Schroeder/Facebook)

New playground coming to North Delta’s Chalmers Elementary

School to receive $105,000 as part of newly-announced B.C. government program

North Delta’s Chalmers Elementary will be getting a new playground thanks to an influx of funds from the provincial government.

On Tuesday, May 8, Premier John Horgan and Minister of Education Rob Fleming announced the government’s new Playground Equipment Program, which will provide up top $5 million annually to school districts to buy or replace playground equipment.

Chalmers is one of 25 schools selected to receive $105,000 towards a universally accessible playground. Another 26 schools are receiving $90,000 each for standard playground equipment.

READ MORE: B.C. invests $5M for new school playground equipment

The funding is intended to take pressure off schools’ parent advisory councils, who are typically responsible for raising funds for new or replacement playground equipment themselves.

“I’ve heard from parents that they need relief from fundraising tens of thousands of dollars for playground equipment – that’s a lot of bake sales and bottle drives for today’s busy parents,” Fleming said in a release to media. “Today, we’re delivering this fund to help parents, and provide access to communities that don’t have the fundraising capacity to buy the play equipment students need.”

According to a press release from the provincial government, school districts applied for the funding in April 2018, and playgrounds are being funded based on greatest need. Priority is given to schools where there is currently no playground, and then to schools where the existing playground is aging. Districts that did not receive funding this year will receive funding next year, if they apply for it.

Parents at Chalmers began fundraising to replace the older of the school’s two playgrounds more than two years ago. The hope was to eventually raise enough to qualify for the city’s community initiated cost sharing program, whereby Delta would contribute 50 per cent of the replacement cost to a maximum of $35,000.

The need became more immediate when a portion of the newer playground structure was destroyed by fire in the early hours of Aug. 9, 2017. Investigators deemed the blaze suspicious.

RELATED: North Delta’s Chalmers elementary fire deemed suspicious

“Parents already lead such busy lives, and having to fundraise tens of thousands of dollars for school playgrounds adds to the stress,” Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon said in a press release. “Today’s investment will help relieve some stress for parents at Chalmers Elementary, and provide students with a quality, safe, and accessible new playground to be enjoyed for years to come.”


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Dianne Watts spent most of B.C. Liberal leadership rivals
Next story
Pregnant B.C. woman files lawsuit after birth control fail

Just Posted

Countdown to the 72nd-annual Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair

More than 90 of the world’s best competitors have been invited to this year’s roughstock rodeo

Two people charged after man shot in Surrey early Sunday morning

RCMP say police helicopter tracked down suspect vehicle seen leaving scene in Guildford

Police watchdog called after woman found unresponsive in Surrey cell

IIO investigating, woman ‘unlikely to survive’

Delta Police kids soccer camp to return for second year

Camp runs Aug. 27-31 at Ladner’s Dugald Morrison Turf Field and is open to all kids aged 5 to 11

South Surrey events focus on native plants

Local species explored, volunteers sought

Two motorcyclists injured in separate Surrey crashes

One involved a street sign, the other a City of Surrey SUV

UPDATE: Man shot and killed during attempted arrest at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. takes over file after incident at Departure Bay in Nanaimo

Indigenous women says families, survivors ‘disrespected’ by inquiry

Native Women’s Association of Canada points to lack transparency, focus and certainty over extension

‘Did we win our game?’ Injured Humboldt Broncos player can’t recall bus crash

Kaleb Dahlgren was one of 13 players hurt last month when in horrific bus crash

Playland nights for adults return this summer

From June 22 to July 27, Friday evenings will include special event for those 19 years and older

Foam Fest returns to Abbotsford

Obstacle course race expected to draw thousands

Almost half of B.C. renters spend more than 30% of income on housing

That’s according to latest Canadian Rental Housing Index data from 2016 Statistics Canada census

Pregnant B.C. woman files lawsuit after birth control fail

Pregnancy detected two weeks after a Alesse recall announcement

Abbotsford Police arrest man who allegedly broke into apartment, scared woman

Thomas Pappas, 53, charged with breaking and entering

Most Read