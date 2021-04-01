New Pattullo Bridge timeline delayed, now projected to open in 2024

The timeline for the new Pattullo Bridge has been pushed back, with an opening date sometime in 2024.

In a progress update from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, it says onsite investigative work and permitting processes have “taken longer than anticipated due to the complexities of the project and by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

As a result, the ministry says the timeline for the project has been “adjusted.” The opening was previously planned for late 2023.

The ministry notes the $1.377-billion project “remains on budget.”

“The project team is reviewing options to mitigate the delay and have the bridge open as early as possible.”

The release adds preliminary in-river work began in February. The work included installing the first piles that will form the foundation of the bridge tower.

However, the ministry says the work is “temporarily paused to protect fish and fish habitat in accordance with Fisheries and Oceans Canada regulations.”

The project team will “continue to monitor the site to evaluate optimal conditions for resuming in-river work when the fish window opens again in summer 2021.”

Crews are prepping the site on the Surrey side, bringing in supplies and equipment. The release adds upcoming construction includes installing the on-land bridge foundations in Surrey and New Westminster, starting this spring “as major construction begins.”

Once completed, the four-lane bridge – which will have the potential to expand to six lanes in the future – will include “high-quality” walking and cycling paths connecting to the bridge, and “wide multi-use paths” in both directions on the bridge, separated from traffic by barriers.

The project is funded, and will be owned by the provincial government.

For more on the bridge replacement, visit pattullobridgereplacement.ca.

