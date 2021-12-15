New North Delta extreme weather shelter opening its doors tonight

Both the shelter at New Hope Church and the one at Ladner United Church will be open through Dec. 20

Delta’s second extreme weather shelter is opening its doors for the first time tonight (Dec. 15). The facility, located in North Delta’s New Hope Church (11838 88th Avenue, pictured), and its counterpart in South Delta (Ladner United Church, 4960 48th Ave.) will remain open from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. until Dec. 20. (James Smith photo)

Delta’s extreme weather response shelters — including a brand-new facility in North Delta — will be open tonight through Dec. 20 as overnight temperatures hover at or near freezing.

The new EWR shelter, located at New Hope Church (11838 88th Ave.), is opening its doors for the first time tonight (Dec. 15), providing refuge for up to 15 people from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m. the next morning. Intake will remain open until the site is full.

The facility, which is managed by managed by Phoenix Society and funded by BC Housing, will open nightly until Dec. 20 — with the exception of Friday, Dec. 17 due to a previously scheduled event at the church.

Guests will be offered light refreshments, as well as bus tickets and gift cards when they leave. The site is also pet friendly, though animals must be on a leash or in a kennel while in the building, and can accommodate couples.

The building is not wheelchair accessible, however, and does not offer showers, laundry facilities or cart storage onsite.

To contact the shelter, call 604-970-4150.

The South Delta EWR shelter at Ladner United Church (4960 48th Ave. in Ladner) will also be open tonight through to Dec. 20., form 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. the next morning. The facility has room for up to five guests, and can accommodate couples.

The site, which is operated by Options Community Services and funded by BC Housing, offers showers and laundry facilities, and is also pet friendly, though animals must be on a leash or in a kennel while in the building.

Guests will also be offered light refreshments, as well as bus tickets and gift cards when they leave.

The building is not wheelchair accessible, however, and does not offer cart storage onsite.

To contact the shelter, call 604-599-8900.

For shelter availability, call or text bc211 at 211, email help@bc211.ca, or live chat at bc211.ca/bc211chat.

For more information on shelters in Delta, visit delta.ca/community-culture/social-planning/shelters-delta.

For information about emergency supports and community services in Delta, the city has published the You Matter to Delta Pocket Guide. The guide, last updated in July, is available at delta.ca/community-culture/social-planning/social-services-infrastructure.



