The White Rock Lights display (formerly the White Rock Festival of Lights) as it appeared in its inaugural year in 2019. (File photo) The White Rock Festival of Lights as it appeared in its inaugural year in 2019. (File photo)

New name for winter lighting display at White Rock waterfront

City-produced event to be Bright Walk in White Rock

The winter lights display at the White Rock waterfront has a new name – in recognition that it is now being taken on as a city-produced event.

‘Bright Walk in White Rock’ will begin in Memorial Park on Dec. 10 and run until Feb. 15, co-ordinated by the city’s Parks and Special Events departments.

Previous events, organized by the White Rock Lights Society, with contributions in kind by the city, were known as the White Rock Festival of Lights in 2019, and White Rock Lights in 2020.

READ ALSO: White Rock Festival of Lights to become city-run event

In a media release, corporate administration director Tracey Arthur said the city “continues to work with the White Rock Lights Society on outstanding operational matters during the transition to a city-produced event.”

“We thank the Society members and all of its volunteers and sponsors for their contributions and growing success over the past two years,” she said.

Producing ‘Bright Walk in White Rock’ recognizes “the value of the Festival of Lights to the community and the city’s desire to ensure that a festive light display continues to be delivered,” Arthur added.

Additional event information will be provided on the city’s website at www.whiterockcity.ca/BrightWalk


