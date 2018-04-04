New mortgage rules still driving Fraser Valley home sales down: broker

Sales were down 24 per cent last month compared to this time last year

Real estate sales across the Fraser Valley were down a significant 24 per cent in March compared to a year ago, according to the latest numbers, but one real estate broker said there’s no need to panic.

“The 10-year average is 1,658 sales per month, and we processed 1,654 [this month],” said Michael Trites, managing broker with Royal LePage NorthStar in Surrey. “The sky isn’t falling.”

Referring to the latest numbers from the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board, Trites said the drop was nevertheless some cause for concern for those selling their homes, as they may need to drop their price for a more sluggish market.

“That will set a precedent for houses that are similar to it,” he said. “If your neighbour down the street sells for $1 million, you’re logically thinking that your house is worth a million. But if he has to take $950,000 for it, it’s not worth $1 million anymore.”

As for detached homes, Trites said sales were down pretty evenly across the region.

“White Rock is down 29.9 per cent, Langley is down 39.6 per cent, North Delta is down 30.0 per cent and Surrey is down 27.6 per cent.”

Even in the booming condo market, there’s a decline in sales from last year – 27.9% across the valley. “Last year was very much a strong banner year.”

Trites attributes the trend to the change in mortgage rules, known as the “stress test” that was implemented earlier this year.

All borrowers must now qualify for a mortgage based on either the five-year benchmark rate or their lender’s actual rate plus two per cent, whichever is higher. The change will apply to all mortgages, new or renewed, even if the down payment exceeds 20 per cent.

While there have been murmurs of how the province’s recently announced speculation tax, and newly expanded foreign buyer tax, will affect the housing market, Trites said it’s still too soon to feel the effects of that proposal.

Prices on Fraser Valley real estate, meanwhile, continued to rise in March.

The benchmark price of a single-family detached home went up 0.9 per cent compared to the previous month and 15.2 per cent compared to last year.

The benchmark price of a townhouse climbed two per cent compared to last month and 24.9 per cent compared to last year.

The benchmark price of a condo grew 4.3 per cent compared to last month and 48 per cent compared to last year.

Previous story
UPDATE: B.C. imposes harsh fines on double billing for medical services
Next story
Nurse practitioners in B.C. can now prescribe opioid substitutes

Just Posted

Alberta beekeepers boycott B.C. blueberries

The loss may cost blueberry industry millions, says longtime B.C. beekeeper

Surrey teacher disciplined for calling students ‘dumb ass’

Found guilty of professional misconduct, Mykola Misiak suspended for two weeks for racist remark, angry behaviour

‘Cabaret’ casting thrills longtime Surrey teacher/actor Cheryl Mullen

The landmark musical hits stage in New Westminster starting April 12

Suspects in ‘violent’ Surrey bus assault ID’d and charged

Suspects turn themselves in after attack that left 61-year-old woman with broken arm, cracked sternum and head trauma

Surrey Little Theatre on the hunt for a new home

After more 45 years in its home on 184 Street, the Surrey Little Theatre may have to move

Surrey girl celebrates 15th birthday with ‘Wild Roses’ EP release

Ashley Pater’s new EP features five original songs

Alberta set to introduce bill for no-go zones around abortion clinics

government intends to introduce a bill that would protect women from harassment

Trailer Park Boys come to Lower Mainland

Hundreds of people lined 232nd Street in Maple Ridge outside the Black Sheep Pub and Liquore Store to meet the trio.

West Vancouver to pay $93,000 to elderly woman who fell into meter box

The 74-year-old suffered cuts, bruises and scrapes as she was walking to Shoppers Drug Mart

Complaints dismissed against judge who said ‘Clearly, a drunk can consent’

Nova Scotia judge has complaints against him dismissed following a 2017 court case

Old roof shingles dumped on Lower Mainland rural road

Whatever happened to keeping B.C. green? resident asks

Senior couple from the Okanagan scammed out of $30,000

A senior couple in Penticton seeks to warn others in the area after getting scammed out of $30,000

One child from Alberta First Nation dead, others in hospital: RCMP

A police spokesperson said investigators on scene weren’t sure what they’re dealing with

Delta woman wins $7 million lotto jackpot

Tsawwassen resident Christina Sevenoaks is B.C.’s newest millionaire

Most Read