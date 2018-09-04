New left-turn lane proposed for Scott Road on North Delta/Surrey border

TransLink will fund the $130K project to create better access to two complexes in North Delta

Location of the new left hand turn lane coming to Scott Road. (Google Maps screenshot)

The City of Delta has approved a $130,000 contract to build a new left turn lane on Scott Road near 75A Avenue.

The turn lane comes after Delta staff received a number of requests for northbound access to the commercial and residential complexes at 7511 and 7445 120th St. Currently, those complexes are only accessible through a right-hand turn for southbound travellers.

Working with the City of Surrey, Delta has created a plan to allow direct access into the complexes from the northbound lanes on Scott Road, with an aim to reduce illegal u-turns at the 75A Avenue intersection.

The anticipated project costs will be around $130,000, to be paid from TransLink’s operating, maintenance and rehabilitation reserve funding, as Scott Road is part of TransLink’s major road network. The contract was awarded to Jack Cewe Ltd.

The turn lane is expected to be complete by mid-September, weather depending.



