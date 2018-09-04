Location of the new left hand turn lane coming to Scott Road. (Google Maps screenshot)

New left-turn lane proposed for Scott Road on North Delta/Surrey border

TransLink will fund the $130K project to create better access to two complexes in North Delta

The City of Delta has approved a $130,000 contract to build a new left turn lane on Scott Road near 75A Avenue.

The turn lane comes after Delta staff received a number of requests for northbound access to the commercial and residential complexes at 7511 and 7445 120th St. Currently, those complexes are only accessible through a right-hand turn for southbound travellers.

Working with the City of Surrey, Delta has created a plan to allow direct access into the complexes from the northbound lanes on Scott Road, with an aim to reduce illegal u-turns at the 75A Avenue intersection.

The anticipated project costs will be around $130,000, to be paid from TransLink’s operating, maintenance and rehabilitation reserve funding, as Scott Road is part of TransLink’s major road network. The contract was awarded to Jack Cewe Ltd.

The turn lane is expected to be complete by mid-September, weather depending.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Natural Resources committee meets to talk about pipeline decision
Next story
Convicted killer recaptured after escaping B.C. prison

Just Posted

Trudeau making transit announcement in Surrey today

Premier John Horgan, Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner and Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson are to join Trudeau at SFU Surrey

Parshotam Goel joins Proudly Surrey slate

Peace Park Developments owner said he aims to ‘make city hall’s decision-making process accountable and transparent’

Chess tournament held at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre

Youngsters test their skills in new chess club venue

Surrey RCMP search for missing 17-year-old

Anton Reeves was last seen by family a week ago

Steven Pettigrew and Jack Hundial join McCallum’s Safe Surrey slate

Pettigrew is leader of the Save Hawthorne Park group, and Hundial is a retired police officer

Back to school: Kids talk social media, the web and slang words

Kids and teens open about social media and online life

B.C. primary care aims to reduce swelling in hospital ER

Patients without family doctor diverted to urgent treatment teams

B.C. man faces deportation for membership in hate groups in England in 1990s

Friends rally to support Nick Cooper who is now a vocal advocate for diversity and inclusion

BC Hydro discovers bones at work site

Work on a Kamloops construction site was halted after bone discovery

Canada’s children have high rates of suicide, child abuse, infant mortality:report

Poverty rates paint a troubling picture of child welfare in Canada

BCHL Today: New look for Wenatchee Wild and Nanaimo Clippers acquire goalies

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Convicted killer recaptured after escaping B.C. prison

Michael Douglas Sheets had escaped Mission Institution Saturday night

Natural Resources committee meets to talk about pipeline decision

Meeting comes at the request of the three Conservatives and one New Democrat MP

B.C.’s Kelly Olynyk among 6 NBA players for World Cup qualifying

Canada, which went 5-1 through the first round of qualifying, faces Brazil on Sept. 13

Most Read