New hotel attached to Delta casino slated to open next month

The new Delta Hotels by Marriott – Vancouver Delta attached to the recently-opened Cascades Casino Delta is scheduled to open at the end of November or the early part of December, depending on when construction is completed and the necessary permits needed to open are obtained. (James Smith photo)

The hotel attached to the recently-opened Cascades Casino Delta could be open by the end of next month.

The new Delta Hotels by Marriott – Vancouver Delta is scheduled to open at the end of November or the early part of December, though the exact date is yet to be determined depending on when construction is completed and the necessary permits needed to open are obtained.

In an email to Black Press Media, South Fraser Hotel LP president Jeff Krivoshen said the hotel, located at 6005 Highway 17A on the site of the former Delta Town & Country Inn, is in the finishing stages of construction and workers have been actively loading furniture, fixtures and equipment into the building over the last five weeks.

Krivoshen said the management team is in place and starting to interview candidates for all the other supervisory and line-level positions.

The new hotel is expected to employ 50-60 people in addition to the approximate 600 jobs at the casino.

“Preparation for hotel guests and training of the team will occur throughout the month of November,” Krivoshen said.

Owned an operated by South Fraser Hotel LP (which is jointly owned by P.R. Hotels Ltd., who will be managing/operating the hotel, and Meridian Development Corporation, the general contractor for the project), the new hotel will feature 124 upscale guest rooms, an outdoor pool and hot tub, an “extensive” fitness centre, meeting space, a sundry shop and a “grab’n’go” coffee shop serving Starbucks beverages, plus indoor access to the casino, conference centre and restaurants.

The hotel also will feature a separate high-end day spa, Sévérine Spa and Wellness, that is expected to open in February 2023.

Gateway Casinos & Entertainment held a grand opening celebration for the new Cascades Casino Delta on Thursday, Sept. 29.

The $99-million facility features close to 160,000 square feet of entertainment space, including a 40,000-square foot gaming area with 500 slot machines, “stadium-style” gaming and 18 live table games (no poker tables though).

Gateway’s “signature” restaurants at the Delta casino include The Buffet, Summit Bar and Match Eatery & Public House, which features a multi-season patio and live music. Match also has the Bud Room, a Budweiser-branded party space for up to 30 people with a pool table and bar that can be rented for a $400 deposit and $1,500 minimum spend.

— with files from Tom Zillich

