Drawing of the new Newton Community Centre. (Source: surrey.ca)

Drawing of the new Newton Community Centre. (Source: surrey.ca)

New drawings show $100M Newton Community Centre, to include 50-metre indoor lap pool

Project is on track for completion in 2025, according to a report to council

Conceptual renderings show the two phases of Newton Community Centre, to be built in 6900-block of King George Boulevard.

The $100M first phase of the project will include a 10-lane, 50-metre lap pool, leisure pool, lazy river and other water attractions on the site – about a half-kilometre from the neighbourhood’s existing wave pool.

“The design process is well underway,” noted a report to council this week.

A future Phase 2 development addition, currently unfunded, will include a library, recreation and culture amenities, the corporate report adds.

The Newton Community Centre project is on track for completion in 2025, according to the report.

OUR VIEW: City’s two-pool plan in Newton leaves City Centre high and dry.

READ MORE, from June 2021: Surrey rapidly moving on major community projects.

READ ALSO: Site of future Newton Community Centre picked without consultation, BIA says.

More details about the new community centre are posted to surrey.ca, including community engagement results.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Plane clips fence, tears off front wheel in hard landing at Pitt Meadows Airport
Next story
Two charged with first-degree murder in Ripudaman Singh Malik shooting in Surrey

Just Posted

Surrey city hall. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey council adds five more towers to skyline

A file photo shows bags of illicit drugs seized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The Vancouver police seized 73 kilograms of drugs from Lower Mainland gangs during Project Tint in July 2022. (U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration photo)
Police make $8M drug bust, 2 arrests related to Lower Mainland gang activity

Ripudaman Singh Malik
Two charged with first-degree murder in Ripudaman Singh Malik shooting in Surrey

File photo
OUR VIEW: Be a Surrey blood donation ‘Long weekend hero’