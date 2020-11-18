New dog off-leash area pitched for Surrey park that’s home to an equestrian facility

Currently, there are 17 dog off-leash parks in the city

Another dog off-leash park is planned in Surrey, this one in a former gravel quarry known as Colebrook Pit.

Today this “Bowl” is part of Joe Brown Park, located in the Panorama Ridge area of Newton.

The 68-acre park is home to the Panorama Ridge Riding Club equestrian facility, plus walking trails, a softball field and forested areas.

The city is seeking public feedback about the proposed dog off-leash area, which would offer 1.3 acres of fenced-in space “for long-distance dog running activities such as frisbee and ball throwing,” according to a “project page” posted to surrey.ca.

“This area will provide safe and engaging opportunities for dogs and dog owners, as well as enhance the park for all to enjoy,” promises the city’s survey page, where public consultation will be hosted until Dec. 13.

The Joe Brown Park Master Plan was completed and approved by city council in 2009, the webpage notes.

“This Master Plan captured the community’s broad support for a dog off-leash area and noted that this would create better cohesion between equestrian activities and dog owners. The City is now furthering the vision for the dog off-leash area and the planning stage is underway.”

At Joe Brown Park, options include an “all dog” off-leash area, or one divided into separate areas for big and small dogs.

Currently, Surrey is home 17 dog off-leash parks, according to a list posted to surrey.ca. Dogs must be kept on a leash in Surrey parks except in these designated off-leash areas.

