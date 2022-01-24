New digital subscription program at Cloverdale Reporter offers readers exclusive benefits

Truth. Clarity. Community.

It’s what we do.

Since 1996, the Cloverdale Reporter has provided trusted news and informative content for local residents to enjoy and stay up to date.

Today, the Reporter lands on more than 15,000 doorsteps weekly and is viewed on more than 80,000 mobile and computer screens every month, bringing the most need-to-know local news to community members.

Whether it’s breaking news, community information, entertainment, opinion or local sports, we pride ourselves in bringing the most relevant news to our readers.

The stories we share with you spark dinnertime conversations, action and celebration.

The core of local journalism goes beyond simply chronicling all that Cloverdale, Clayton, and Campbell Heights has been and all that it will become – it’s asking the tough questions along the way. We’re proud that we hold community leaders accountable to the people we serve.

The Reporter has been here when it matters most, especially when the news gets tough, filtering through the noise to bring you the raw and the real.

And now, the Reporter is entering into a new chapter. By launching an added-value subscription program that provides exclusive content and premium benefits to readers, the community has the opportunity to directly support local journalists who live and work here, in the community they serve.

“Engaged local journalism is an essential democratic force and one of the key building blocks to developing an inclusive community that works for everyone,” Randy Blair, Black Press Media’s chief operating officer, said.

“The value-added subscription program is a way for individuals to assist their local community news media in their efforts to give voice to those individuals and organizations who are working to build a better tomorrow for all.”

Digital subscriptions offer the flexibility for each customer to hand-select a plan that fits their readership needs.

Added benefits include exclusive newsletters delivered right to your inbox, community forums to connect with the news team, unlimited access to our provincial news website Today in BC, as well as puzzles, crosswords and premium contests.

Meanwhile, our weekly print publications continue to be freely accessible to local readers.

In addition to local content, you will also be able to enjoy reading breaking news from around the province and across Canada, brought to you by one of the largest networks of journalists in North America.

We recognize the importance and direct impact of breaking news to our fellow community members. Stories that share important public safety information will always be accessible to all readers.

Most importantly, by subscribing, readers engage with and directly support the Cloverdale Reporter team.

“The Cloverdale Reporter is proud to serve our readers with hyper-local news relevant to our wonderful community,” said publisher Dwayne Weidendorf.

“Community journalism is vital to Surrey and we trust our loyal readership will support us with this new initiative.”

Our digital subscription program launches on Monday.



