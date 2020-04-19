A sign erected at the Smuggler’s Inn reads: “Warning: It is illegal to enter Canada directly from Smugglers Inn Property. The owner is bound by a court order to report to Canadian authorities the identity of anyone who enters Canada illegally from this property.” (Aaron Hinks photo)

New dates set for South Surrey’s Smuggler’s Inn trial

Owner Robert Boule facing human smuggling charges

The owner of Smuggler’s Inn, a bed and breakfast off 0 Avenue in Blaine, Wash., is scheduled to go to trial to face human smuggling-related charges Sept. 14 to Oct. 9.

A representative for the Public Prosecution Service of Canada told Peace Arch News last week that Robert Boule’s trial was moved at defence request because his lawyer was appointed to the bench in December.

He was initially scheduled to go to trial Jan. 13 to Feb. 5 of this year.

RELATED: South Surrey’s Smuggler’s Inn case to stay in Supreme Court

Boule is facing nine charges under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, an additional 12 under section 145 (3) of the Criminal Code for breach of bail.

Boule was initially facing a total of 30 charges, however, the Crown prosecutor stayed nine charges in June.

The offences are alleged to have occurred between April 2016 and March 2019.

Boule was released on bail last April with more than a dozen conditions, including that he must deny potential customers if they give any indication of a plan to enter Canada illegally; and, he must erect an illuminated four-by-eight foot sign 10 feet from the border of his property that states it’s illegal to enter Canada directly from the Smuggler’s Inn property.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Ferries vessel ‘sustains some damage’ after hard landing at Tsawwassen terminal
Next story
‘We’re the pioneers’: Canadian COVID-19 survivors share their stories

Just Posted

New dates set for South Surrey’s Smuggler’s Inn trial

Owner Robert Boule facing human smuggling charges

Amid COVID-19, White Rock music store not missing a beat

Tapestry Music has moved instrument and singing lessons to the virtual world

BC Ferries vessel ‘sustains some damage’ after hard landing at Tsawwassen terminal

The incident did not lead to any injuries

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

APRIL 19: Social distancing restrictions could be eased by mid-May

COVID-19: Surrey students create free online tutoring, mentorship program

The Learning Bridge has around 30 tutors

B.C. police can now issue $2,000 tickets for reselling medical supplies, price gouging

Fines can be handed out by police, conservation officers and others

Civil Liberties group seeks amnesty for recreational tickets issued during COVID

The association has received at least 100 public complaints over the past 10 days

More than 10, including suspect and police officer, killed in Nova Scotia shooting

RCMP Nova Scotia reports Gabriel Wortman is now in custody

Is COVID-19 baby boom a myth? How relationships might be tested during the pandemic

Online hashtags have cropped up including #infectiouslycute and #madeinquarantine

Police arrest 14 people occupying empty Vancouver elementary school amid pandemic

Protesters were asking for housing during the COVID-19 crisis

B.C. and Saskatchewan issue COVID-19 warnings following cases at oilsands site

The number of cases at the facility has risen to 12

COMMENTARY: COVID-19 modelling useful, but not a crystal ball

B.C.’s chief health officer explains risk of relaxing too soon

Plants ‘operating 24/7’ to meet consumer demand for food amid COVID-19

Kraft Heinz Canada reported an 80% increase in demand for its Kraft Dinner product last month compared to March 2019

Summer events, parades, large weddings off the table this summer: Henry

B.C.’s provincial health officer says this summer will not include large-scale events

Most Read