New date set for suspects in South Surrey Hells Angel murder

Court heard that both sides are prepared to set preliminary hearing date

The two men accused of gunning down a full-patch member of the Hells Angels in South Surrey made a brief appearance in Surrey Provincial Court Thursday morning.

Calvin Powery-Hooker and Nathan De Jong, both born in 1998, are charged with first degree murder.

They are scheduled to return to court Jan. 6 to have a preliminary hearing date set.

Both men were arrested Aug. 2 after Hells Angel Suminder ‘Ali’ Grewal, 43, was shot dead while sitting in his Dodge Viper in the Southpoint Exchange Starbucks (3000-block of 152 Street) drive-thru that morning.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said that immediately following the shooting, members of the public called police with information about a suspect vehicle.

Surrey RCMP frontline officers, Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) Uniformed Gang Enforcement Team and Police Service Dog, Garner, with the Integrated Police Dog Services (IPDS) responded and were “able to intercept the suspect vehicle” and arrest two men in connection with the earlier homicide.

