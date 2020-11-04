Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide update on COVID-19 in Vancouver B.C., Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)

New COVID-19 outbreak at White Rock Seniors Village

Outbreak at Peace Portal Seniors Village declared over

Fraser Health has declared a new COVID-19 outbreak at White Rock Seniors Village and says an outbreak at Peace Portal Seniors Village is over.

In a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, Fraser Health said a staff member at White Rock Seniors Village has tested positive for COVID-19.

“A Fraser Health rapid response team is at the site and communication with residents and families is underway. The staff member is currently in self-isolation at their home,” the release states.

White Rock Seniors Village is a long-term care facility that is owned and operated by Retirement Concepts.

This is the second time, that Peace Arch News is aware of, that a COVID-19 outbreak occurred at the facility. On Oct. 3, Fraser Health announced a staff member was in self-isolation after testing positive.

“Enhanced control measures have been put in place at each site. Fraser Health is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families,” the release states.

Fraser Health said Wednesday that an outbreak at Peace Portal Seniors Village, which is a long-term care facility located in South Surrey, also owned and operated by Retirement Concepts, is over.

“With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at this location,” the news release states.

Fraser Health publishes a list of locations and times of possible COVID-19 exposures. According to Fraser Health, the possible exposures listed on this site are believed to be low-risk but, out of an abundance of caution, public health is asking anyone who may have visited any of the locations listed on the specified dates and times to monitor themselves for symptoms.

As of Wednesday (Nov. 4) afternoon, the site indicates a possible exposure at South Surrey’s Hanaya Japanese Restaurant on Oct. 16 (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.), 17 (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.), 19 (4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.).

“There is no known risk to anyone who attended any listed locations outside of the specified dates and times. If people remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate and people can continue with their usual daily activities,” the website states.

