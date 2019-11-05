New court date set for men charged in South Surrey shooting death of Hells Angel

Calvin Powery-Hooker and Nathan De Jong scheduled to make next appearance Dec. 5

Court proceedings against two men charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of a Hells Angels member at a South Surrey Starbucks earlier this year have been put over until next month.

Calvin Powery-Hooker and Nathan De Jong, both from Edmonton and born in 1998, made a brief appearance via video link in Surrey Provincial Court Tuesday morning.

Their case has been pushed back to Dec. 5. A preliminary hearing has yet to be set.

RELATED: Two men charged after Hells Angel shot dead in South Surrey

The two men were arrested after Hells Angel Surminder ‘Ali’ Grewal, 43, was shot dead at 9:20 a.m. on Aug. 2, while sitting in a blue Dodge Viper that was stopped in the Southpoint Exchange shopping centre’s Starbucks drive-thru.

According to police, the two suspects fled the scene in a vehicle and then on foot. Powery-Hooker and De Jong were arrested later the same day.

Previous story
Facial scans kick in for NEXUS passengers at YVR

Just Posted

Panthers falter in final regular season game

Lord Tweedsmuir suffers biggest loss of season as they head into playoffs

New court date set for men charged in South Surrey shooting death of Hells Angel

Calvin Powery-Hooker and Nathan De Jong scheduled to make next appearance Dec. 5

OUR VIEW: Honour Surrey’s veterans, but remember your duty too

Voting, and safeguarding free speech, freedom of mobility, the right to free association and public assembly number among them

‘A great day’: Surrey council unanimously declares a climate emergency

Across B.C., more than two dozen cities, towns and districts have backed climate emergency motions this year

Surrey’s DIVERSEcity receives $360K from province for counselling programs

Minister of Mental Health Judy Darcy announced $10M in grants for B.C. organizations on Nov. 4

Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment

Five demonstraters, supported by kayakers, have stopped the ship from docking

Facial scans kick in for NEXUS passengers at YVR

New technology will replace retina scans

Parksville man disheartened by notes on windshield saying he’s not a ‘real’ veteran

Anonymous messages at Parksville golf course said he should be ‘ashamed’ of special licence plates

Vernon man ‘photoshopped’ himself into child porn photos

Ex-Judo coach still awaits sentencing

B.C. builds on Indigenous reconciliation plan with summit

United Nations rights declaration to be endorsed this month

Man barricades himself inside Abbotsford home with gun, causing police standoff

Suspect is now in custody, faces numerous weapons charges

UPDATE: Unifor says transit strike will continue till CMBC offers a new deal

Transit strike has gone into its fourth day

Clear and unequivocal: Thousands of scientists sign letter on climate crisis

409 of the scientists were from Canada

Fossil fuel industry tops the list of lobbyist groups in Ottawa: report

Report recommends creating office to advocate for climate change action

Most Read