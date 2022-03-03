Salish Heron, B.C. Ferries’ newest vessel, leaves shipyard at Gdansk, Poland in November 2021. (B.C. Ferries photo)

Salish Heron, B.C. Ferries’ newest vessel, leaves shipyard at Gdansk, Poland in November 2021. (B.C. Ferries photo)

New control over B.C. Ferries isn’t a takeover, Horgan says

B.C. Liberals warn of another adventure in shipbuilding

The B.C. Liberals are reviving horror stories of the 1990s “fast ferries” that were sold off for pennies on the dollar, as the NDP government tightens control over the B.C. Ferry Corporation to increase the “public interest” considerations for its operation.

“This should be terrifying for British Columbians,” B.C. Liberal leader Kevin Falcon said March 3. “I’m old enough to remember the $500 million fast ferries fiasco, which resulted in the building of several ships that were completely unusable, because of the NDP’s direction to the ferry company that they had to build these ferries and they somehow fancied themselves boat-builders.

“And those ferries still sit unused in the United Arab Emirates. They’ve been an embarrassment everywhere they’ve gone in the world.”

A bill tabled in the B.C. legislature this week makes changes to the ferry corporation’s oversight, to increase the powers of a government-appointed oversight board called the B.C. Ferry Authority that supervises the largely independent board of directors set up by the previous B.C. Liberal government. The legislation requires B.C. Ferries to hand over any information the B.C. Ferry Authority wants, designating it as the sole shareholder of the ferry corporation.

RELATED: B.C. Ferries lost up to $1.5M a day early in pandemic

RELATED: NDP government restores low-volume ferry sailings

Premier John Horgan said Thursday his government has no aspirations to take direct control of B.C. Ferries, which continues to have new vessels constructed in Europe.

“We have no interest in managing the day-to-day activities of the B.C. Ferry Corp,” Horgan said March 3. “What we do believe as the lone shareholder that we have an obligation to coastal communities and ferry-dependent communities to make sure they know they have some say through their elected representatives, not as drivers of the administration and operations of the service, but to ensure that these basic public tests are met.”

In its first term, the NDP government restored some of the low-ridership ferry routes that had been cut in a major review overseen by then-transportation minister Todd Stone in 2014. NDP minister Claire Trevena also capped fare increases and restored free weekday sailings for seniors, and increased the B.C. taxpayer subsidy to B.C. Ferries by $5.8 million in 2019.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politics

Previous story
Canada, six other states pull back from Arctic Council in protest over Ukraine
Next story
Surrey store owner and passersby tackle suspect seen racking handgun near SkyTrain station

Just Posted

The office of the Cloverdale Rodeo Association is seen in the Alice McKay building on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds in 2021. Allegations the Association’s board failed to act to protect workers and volunteers from harassment by ex-GM Mike MacSorley were brought to light in 2021 when a complaint was filed with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal. Laura Ballance, inset, said on social media she is now the “Representative Complainant.” (Photo: Malin Jordan. Inset: Image via LinkedIn)
Former rodeo contractor now ‘representative complainant’ in human rights complaint

A White Rock cat, Bailey, died last month after an alleged bleach attack. (GoFundMe photo)
White Rock cat dies after alleged bleach attack

(Fraser Valley Musical Theatre image)
Auditions open for Fraser Valley production of ‘Anything Goes’

White Rock RCMP rescued a young beaver that was in distress at East Beach Thursday. (White Rock RCMP photo)
White Rock RCMP rescue ‘very tired’ beaver along shoreline