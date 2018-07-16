New condo development proposed for North Delta

The two six-storey apartment buildings would be on Nicholson Road if the application goes forward

Another high-density development application is making its way to council, this time for two apartment buildings on Nicholson Road.

A rezoning application has been submitted for 6950 Nicholson Road, the site of a number of commercial buildings off 70 Avenue. The application proposes two six-storey apartment buildings, with a total of 181 units.

Past development proposals for that site have not gone well.

In 2006, the area was the subject of another development application. At that time, it also included the site of the former North Delta Inn, now a vacant lot, located on 70 Avenue.

That 2006 proposal included one or more 29-storey highrise apartment buildings on the site, as well commercial space on the ground-level.

Residents were opposed to the proposal, citing traffic and parking concerns, as well potential issues for the communities. It did not go forward, although a summary of the first round of public consultation in May 2006 noted that residents felt the need for the North Delta Inn to be redeveloped in some way.

The current development application does not include the controversial North Delta Inn site, although it does include the back properties of that earlier proposal.

The site in question is part of the Scott Road Corridor, an area of North Delta where the city is trying to encourage more high-density development. So far, there are two high-density applications along that corridor: a 35-storey highrise with 26 townhomes on Scott Road and 75A Avenue, which is currently on hold; and a 31-storey mixed-use development on Scott Road and 95A Avenue.

The proposed the two apartment buildings, which would require amendments to the official community plan to allow for greater density on those properties. It will also require rezoning from commercial to apartment residential.

In order for the application to move forward, it requires a development variance permit to reduce the amount of outdoor amenity space, the number of visitor parking spots, and increase the maximum amount of small car parking spots required by Delta.

If the application moves forward, neighbouring residents will be informed of the development proposal through a notification letter, and the city will hold a public information meeting to introduce the development to residents.

If the application proceedings past second reading, a public hearing will be held.



