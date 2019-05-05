New community group aims to ‘connect Delta through advocacy’

A group of Delta residents, including two recent city council candidates, have formed a community organization focused on creating “the best City of Delta possible.”

According to a press release this week announcing the group’s launch, the Delta Advocacy Group (DAG) consists of residents, politicians, community leaders, and stakeholders whose aim is to advocate for residents on issues of local, provincial and national importance and propose policies that will help shape the future of Delta.

“Many of us were involved in the last municipal election,” said DAG co-chair Darcy Green in a press release. “In the days and weeks after the election, we heard from residents from North and South Delta asking us to stay engaged. Advocacy is key to who we are as individuals. We look forward to working with the residents of Delta and relevant stakeholders to push for the best City of Delta we can create.”

Green, a Delta resident for over 17 years, has worked in the non-profit and small business sectors, including founding non-profit Drizzle Environmental Society, and ran as an independent candidate for Delta council in 2018.

Joining Green as co-chair is Firth Bateman, a North Delta resident since the late 1980s. Bateman owns and operates a financial planning business and has served terms on several Delta council committees, most recently the community planning advisory committee.

Also on the group’s executive team is Lori Mayhew, who serves as DAG’s treasurer. Mayhew, who also ran as an independent candidate for Delta council in 2018, has lived in North Delta for over 20 years and has served as secretary-treasurer of the 12,000-strong union MoveUp since 1999. Mayhew also sits on the executive council of the BC Federation of Labour and was president of the New Westminster & District Labour Council from 2007 to 2019.

Rounding out DAG’s executive is Debra Knowles, who according to her bio on DAG’s website “has lived on the same street in Delta since 1992.” Knowles serves as secretary.

More information on The Delta Advocacy Group can be found on its website (deltaadvocacy.ca) and the group's Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages.



