New Cloverdale housing project for seniors could be cancelled

An artist’s rendition of Zappone Manor is seen in this image. If the project gets city approval, Zappone Manor will be located at 5956 176A Street in Cloverdale. (Image: Keystone Architecture)

A new housing project for seniors in Cloverdale may be cancelled, even after receiving a $6.2M funding grant from the provincial government.

Mike Starchuk, MLA for Surrey-Cloverdale, said “frustrating” delays, because of red tape from the City of Surrey, are to blame.

“I’m at wits end regarding the project,” said Starchuk. “It was supposed to be shovels in the ground by September, but despite pressures from my office, the Minister of Housing, and a few City Councillors, the project has stalled with the City.”

The seniors’ affordable housing project Zappone Manor, named for lifelong Cloverdalian Bruno Zappone, is to be located at 5956 176A Street. Starchuk said with rising interest rates, further delays could jeopardize the project altogether.

The building has been in the works for several years, but because of a funding shortfall, and increases in costs for everything related to it, the project had been stalled. Then the provincial government stepped in in March to provide more than $6 million to get it going again.

But delay after delay from city hall has moved Starchuk to the brink of “pulling out” his own hair.

“I have met with all levels of city representatives and expressed the need for it to get to final reading on July 24 and it’s not on the agenda,” he told the Cloverdale Reporter. “The project that received $6.2 million dollars from the province, has their project in jeopardy due to the administrative red tape. With the Bank of Canada raising rates and a delay with the rainy season in the fall, this project may perish on the desk of a city planner.”

Starchuk said the last six items they got hit with from the city planner came out of “left field” and he said there’s nothing written down as to why building plans would need to take that into consideration. Otherwise, Starchuk added, Columbus Homes (the group building the new residence) would have taken care of that already.

“They’re talking about the sidewalk and traffic bulges,” explained Starchuk. “And the planner’s saying ‘that’s the way we do it in Surrey. You should know that.’ Yet according to (Columbus Homes), the policy doesn’t have anything that describes just exactly what it is the planner is talking about.”

He added that everyone involved knows the project is on a tight timeline, but no one seems to be acting with any type of urgency—even though if it gets too late into the fall the project has to be shelved because of the rain and an inability to work with the soil in Cloverdale in very wet conditions.

“One would hope that when dealing with an affordable seniors’ complex, they would be able to expedite it,” Starchuk said. “(Mayor Brenda Locke) made a very very strong comment the week before about rising rising costs and interest rates and the fact that we need to streamline the permitting process so we don’t have these developers holding on to their mortgages as rates go up and they’re unable to build.”

He said the delays, linked to sidewalks and parking spaces, are miniscule.

“It’s so silly. It’s been completely done. The plans are solid. It’s routine and there’s no reason for this to be delayed. I just don’t know why this is an issue. If this project dies on the drafting table of a city planner, it will be a travesty.”

In March, Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing, said the project will “ensure a supply of quality, affordable homes for seniors in Cloverdale so they aren’t forced to move away from the community they call home.”

Zappone Manor will replace a 50-unit residence that is several decades old and ready to be torn down. The new build will add another 39 units for a total of 89. The five-storey building will have mostly studio apartments with a smattering of one-bedroom suites. Residents will remain in their existing homes during construction and will move into the new development when construction is complete.

After Zappone Manor is built, phase two of the project could see an additional 100 units built where the old 50-unit residence is now.

In March, Mike Garisto, president and chief operating officer for Columbus Homes, told the Reporter if permits come through on time, they’d get shovels in the ground in early fall, 2023. If there is a delay in permit approval, they’ll have to wait until spring, 2024, to start the project.

“The critical thing is that Cloverdale is on clay. If we don’t get shovels in the ground by September, then we lose a season. We have to get the excavation done and the concrete foundation poured before winter.”



