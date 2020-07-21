New citizen advocate role at City of Delta

The City of Delta this week announced the creation of a new “citizen advocate” to mediate complaints and disputes from the public.

According to the city’s website, the citizen advocate will act as a mediator for public complaints and disputes relating to city matters or decisions made at the staff level, including development applications, building permits, tree cutting applications, highway use permits, and other matters.

Similar to an internal ombudsperson, Delta’s citizen advocate will undertake an impartial investigation and internal review of staff decisions when investigating a formal complaint “to ensure that the city is treating people fairly and following the rules.” Complaints must be made within 30 days of the occurrence of the disputed issue.

Taking on the role is Arvind Sharma, previously the city’s manager of administrative and customer services.

Delta’s citizen advocate is independent from the city’s application and permit process and is empowered to liaise with members of the public that have a complaint, then formally review and investigate any legitimate concerns to determine a fair resolution and, where appropriate, make recommendations to the city manager.

The citizen advocate does not have the authority, however, to override bylaws or cancel tickets or bylaw notices issued by the city, nor will he be investigating complaints relating to a decision by Delta council. The citizen advocate also will not be setting policy, and instead will make recommendations to ensure administrative fairness, transparency and accountability.

Anyone who feels as though they have been treated unfairly or who wants to dispute a decision, is asked to contact Delta’s citizen advocate by emailing at citizenadvocate@delta.ca or by calling 604-946-3258. The service is free and confidential.

To learn more about this new role, visit delta.ca/citizenadvocate.

