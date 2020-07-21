Delta city hall. (Grace Kennedy photo)

New citizen advocate role at City of Delta

Advocate to act as mediator for public complaints, disputes relating to city matters, staff decisions

The City of Delta this week announced the creation of a new “citizen advocate” to mediate complaints and disputes from the public.

According to the city’s website, the citizen advocate will act as a mediator for public complaints and disputes relating to city matters or decisions made at the staff level, including development applications, building permits, tree cutting applications, highway use permits, and other matters.

Similar to an internal ombudsperson, Delta’s citizen advocate will undertake an impartial investigation and internal review of staff decisions when investigating a formal complaint “to ensure that the city is treating people fairly and following the rules.” Complaints must be made within 30 days of the occurrence of the disputed issue.

Taking on the role is Arvind Sharma, previously the city’s manager of administrative and customer services.

Delta’s citizen advocate is independent from the city’s application and permit process and is empowered to liaise with members of the public that have a complaint, then formally review and investigate any legitimate concerns to determine a fair resolution and, where appropriate, make recommendations to the city manager.

The citizen advocate does not have the authority, however, to override bylaws or cancel tickets or bylaw notices issued by the city, nor will he be investigating complaints relating to a decision by Delta council. The citizen advocate also will not be setting policy, and instead will make recommendations to ensure administrative fairness, transparency and accountability.

Anyone who feels as though they have been treated unfairly or who wants to dispute a decision, is asked to contact Delta’s citizen advocate by emailing at citizenadvocate@delta.ca or by calling 604-946-3258. The service is free and confidential.

To learn more about this new role, visit delta.ca/citizenadvocate.

SEE ALSO: Delta launches online engagement portal


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Delta

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Teen boys unearth human remains while building fort in Burnaby park
Next story
Surrey council approves on-street truck parking program

Just Posted

Surrey council approves on-street truck parking program

City also increasing street parking spaces in East Clayton

Iconic White Rock business to wind down after corporate decision

After 55 years, Penguin Meats is to close its doors Aug. 1

Cloverdale’s truck museum to reopen

BC Vintage Truck Museum set to open to public July 25

UPDATE: Pedestrian ‘not expected to survive’ after being hit by truck on Highway 10 in Cloverdale

Police say pedestrian was hit July 16 on Highway 10

COVID-19: Update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

JULY 20: The province recorded 102 new cases in the past three days

BC Parks considering a day-use pass system for popular locations to avoid overcrowding

Although some parks have reopened, B.C.’s busiest parks have remained shut

Cyclist, 23, struck and killed in Maple Ridge crash

The driver of the pickup truck remained on scene

Victoria police chief nabs driver in Lamborghini going 80 kilometres over speed limit

Driver was caught going 170 km/h on the Pat Bay Highway

Summer lovin’ during a pandemic – there’s now a B.C.-made guide for that

Similar to going grocery shopping or seeing friends, if you are feeling sick, skip sex

COVID-19: National initiative encourages Canadians to support local

Canadians are encouraged to buy local on July 25 to revive the economy

B.C. NDP stands by WorkSafeBC changes as business protests

Presuming COVID-19 infection job-related ‘contrary to medical science’

Teen boys unearth human remains while building fort in Burnaby park

Police are investigating to find the identity of the skeletal human remains

New COVID-19 outbreaks among young adults spark concern about bars, restaurants

Alberta and British Columbia have seen surges in new COVID-19 infections over the last two days

Alex Trebek says if current cancer treatment doesn’t work, it might be his last

‘Jeopardy!’ host reveals toll cancer has taken on him in new memoir

Most Read