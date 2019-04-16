New catchment boundaries for South Surrey and White Rock students were announced this week. (Surrey Schools graphic)

New catchments for South Surrey/White Rock

Boundaries set in preparation for 2021 opening of Grandview Heights Secondary

New catchment boundaries have been set in preparation for the 2021 opening of South Surrey’s new high school.

The plan, according to a news release issued Thursday by the assistant superintendent Lynda Reeve, redistributes students in South Surrey and White Rock among the three existing high schools – Semiahmoo, Earl Marriott and Elgin Park – and the new Grandview Heights Secondary.

It was presented to the Board of Education on Wednesday.

Effective September 2020, Semiahmoo Trail Elementary school will feed into Elgin; and White Rock Elementary students, currently split between EMS and Semi, are to feed into Semi.

The release does not note a change that was shared with parents of Pacific Heights Elementary earlier this month, when district officials announced a two-year shift affecting Grade 6 and 7 students of the 17148 26 Ave. school.

Effective this coming September, those students will feed into Elgin instead of EMS, to mitigate overcrowding at EMS.

READ MORE: Two-year feeder-school change irks South Surrey parents

Thursday’s release notes the latest boundary changes were determined following a series of public meetings, online forums and invited input on four possible options.

More than 1,200 parents, students and staff responded, it adds.

“While conflicting community desires were identified in the community engagement process, Option 2B emerged as the overall preferred approach,” the release states.

That option names feeder schools for the new Grandview Heights Secondary as East Kensington, Morgan, Pacific Heights, Rosemary Heights, Sunnyside and the to-be-built Edgewood Drive.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

In addition to boundary changes for White Rock and Semiahmoo Trail elementaries, was a decision to phase Jessie Lee students to EMS.

Additional points made Thursday include that existing Semi and EMS students are grandfathered; the sibling rule will apply; EMS and Semi will continue to be closed to new in-catchment students until 2021; and Intensive Fine Arts students from White Rock Elementary will be given the option to transition to EMS until the regular cross-boundary process is restored in 2021.

Previous story
Gruesome details emerge as trial begins for B.C. man charged in daughters’ Christmas deaths
Next story
FBI: Threats against Columbine High School, days before shooting anniversary

Just Posted

Lower Mainland delivery drivers warned about ‘extremely violent’ wanted man

Tips coming in to IHIT, but Brandon Nathan Teixeira still at large

Coquitlam mayor makes case for RCMP over city police force

Stewart says he ‘won’t get into debate’ on Surrey’s plan to convert, but essentially does

Surrey to launch city-wide clean-up, beautification initiative

Mayor asks residents to spend 20 minutes a week picking up litter

Museum of Surrey’s new Lego exhibit promises ‘Worlds of Wonder’

Free, family-friendly Lego exhibit will open April 24

Cloverdale residents get final chance to review new town centre plan

Open house is held, survey open until April 18

VIDEO: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Backcountry skier, 38, dies after falling down crevasse near Pemberton

Professional skier Dave Treadway was a father of two sons

Bountiful, B.C., child bride trial wraps up in Cranbrook

Decision set for June in the case of a man who allegedly took his daughter to the U.S. to be married

On National Day of Action, expert says overdose crisis is not about pain

There were 1,486 illicit drug overdose deaths last year in British Columbia

Gruesome details emerge as trial begins for B.C. man charged in daughters’ Christmas deaths

Crown presents opening statement, calls first witness

RCMP officer pleads not guilty to assault in northern B.C.

A trial date for Const. Eric Unrau of Hazelton will be set on Apr. 23

B.C. nurses, emergency dispatchers get help for work-related trauma

WorkSafeBC changes also extend to publicly funded care aides

Vancouver Park Board urges pot event organizers to cancel 4-20 rap event

Organizers have hired rap singer Cypress Hill to headline the 2019 festival

800 former youth in care are using B.C.’s free post-secondary tuition program

Program launched in 2017 for students up to the age of 26 to attend post-secondary institutions

Most Read