A Surrey Schools graphic shows the new catchment boundaries taking effect in South Surrey. (Surrey Schools image)

New catchment areas for South Surrey elementaries

Changes to take effect as pair of new schools open, starting next week

With a pair of new schools about to open in South Surrey, the school district is advising parents of catchment changes coming to the area.

Douglas Elementary, at 17335 2 Ave. is set to open next month, while Edgewood Elementary, at 16666 23 Ave., is on track for a January opening, the district notes in an announcement posted to its website Friday (Oct. 23).

Construction of both schools began in early 2019.

READ MORE: Frozen, but determined, start to new $33-million South Surrey school

READ MORE: New South Surrey schools, additions ‘on track,’ says district

The boundary changes impact East Kensington, Hall’s Prairie, Morgan, Pacific Heights, Rosemary Heights and Sunnyside elementaries. The decisions were made following public consultation, the announcement notes.

READ MORE: Parents, students asked to weigh in on Surrey school-catchment options

As of Nov. 9, Douglas Elementary will become home to students who currently attend Hall’s Prairie (18035 8 Ave.). Out-of-catchment students at Hall’s Prairie were given the option of attending Douglas or returning to their neighbourhood catchment school, the announcement notes.

Future use of Hall’s Prairie “is under discussion,” the announcement adds.

Also moving to the Douglas site will be the Montessori program that is currently operating at Sunnyside Elementary (2828 159 St.), with that change to take effect next Monday (Nov. 2). Out-of-catchment Montessori students were also given the choice to either continue with the program at Douglas or return to their neighbourhood catchment school.

East Kensington (2795 184 St.) is to continue hosting the nature-based EKOlogy (East Kensington Outdoor Learning) program, which currently consists of students in kindergarten to Grade 5.

READ MORE: South Surrey nature school a first for district

Students in the existing East Kensington catchment are to be redistributed to their new-catchment schools as of next week.

Kindergarten to Grade 6 students at Pacific Heights and Sunnyside who live in the Edgewood catchment will attend the new school starting in January, while Grade 7 students will finish out their senior year at their current school. Siblings of the Grade 7 students will have the option to move in January or June.

“Additionally, the South Surrey area will see phased transitions from part of Morgan to Rosemary Heights and part of Sunnyside to Morgan that will impact new students in those areas effective January 2021,” the announcement states.

Changes were also announced in preparation for the upcoming openings of Maddaugh and Regent Road elementaries, located in the Clayton area. Those changes are expected to take effect in either February or March for Maddaugh, and in September 2022 for Regent Road.


