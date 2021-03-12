(Loes Klinker/unsplash.com photo)

(Loes Klinker/unsplash.com photo)

New campaign encourages residents to ‘Dine Around Delta’

Participating Delta restaurants offering fixed-price menus now through March 28

A new campaign is encouraging Delta residents to explore the local food scene while supporting local businesses hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The inaugural Dine Around Delta is a project of Tourism Delta and the BC Restaurant & Food Services Association aimed at giving a boost to local restaurants during a traditionally slow time of year, exacerbated by COVID-related health restrictions.

“The industry has been hit really hard, and we’ve been encouraging people to — within comfort levels — go out and support [local restaurants],” said Jane Stark, We Love Delta program director at Tourism Delta. “This is all about community resilience and economic recovery and supporting this sector as much as we can.”

Running March 12 to 28, the campaign also is timed to coincide with Spring Break and help families come up with locally-focused activities.

The 17-day event is a take on the popular Dine Out Vancouver festival, with restaurants offering three-course meals at fixed prices: $25, $35 or $45 (lunch menus are set at $15, $25 or $35). Some are also offering beer and wine pairings for an additional fee.

With COVID-19 restrictions still in place, many participating Dine Around Delta eateries are also offering take-out, take-and-bake or meal kit options, “all the different variations that restaurants have come up with this year to keep their businesses alive,” Stark said.

“It’s been really interesting to watch and see how everybody’s been pivoting … whether it’s patios and tents, or different take-out options. We’re seeing a [surge] in take-and-bake, meal kits, that kind of thing that we haven’t seen so much in the past. So it’s definitely interesting and it’ll be interesting to see how that kind of continues moving forward, what sticks and what doesn’t.”

Two dozen Delta restaurants, pubs, breweries and coffee shops are participating in the inaugural Dine Around Delta — a full list with menus is available at welovedelta.ca/participating-restaurants.

If the campaign is a success, Stark said she sees it becoming something local foodies can enjoy year after year.

“We’re launching it this year obviously to support with COVID, but we’re hoping it will become an annual event and that in future years we’ll actually be able to maybe add some sort of festival and event component to it,” Stark said.

”So it’s definitely not just a one-off, it’s something that we’re hoping the community will get behind.”


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaDiningTourism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

(Taeil Ahn/Tourism Delta/submitted photo)

(Taeil Ahn/Tourism Delta/submitted photo)

Previous story
Surrey, Richmond RCMP officers charged with assault in 2019 incident
Next story
Surrey mom’s waffle-finding mission for son becomes a ‘complex’ baking adventure

Just Posted

(Liam Nguyen/Tourism Delta/submitted photo)
New campaign encourages residents to ‘Dine Around Delta’

Participating Delta restaurants offering fixed-price menus now through March 28

Sports broadcaster Rob Fai does a Canucks post-game show at Surrey’s Hubcast studio. (submitted photo)
Surrey studio a hub for Canucks talk with broadcasters booted by TSN 1040 sports radio

Rob Fai’s ‘The Nation’ is streamed from Peter Young’s facility in rural Port Kells

A stop-work order was issued to Waterstock Properties and Pinnacle Hazmat on March 8 after WorkSafeBC determined workers were not sufficiently protected during the removal of materials containing asbestos at 1663 156A St. (Contributed photo)
‘High-risk’ asbestos removal prompts stop-work order on South Surrey lot

WorkSafeBC inspection finds abatement procedures lacking

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Surrey, Richmond RCMP officers charged with assault in 2019 incident

One suspended with pay while the other is on administrative duties

File photo
Surrey Mounties looking for two stolen sleep apnea machines

Two Continuous Positive Airway Pressure machines were stolen in the 10100-block of University Drive on Thursday

Premier John Horgan speaks about Phase 2 in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Dr. Penny Ballem, far left, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister Adrian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Horgan supports vaccine passports for international travel but lukewarm for B.C.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed caution about the issue

Const. James Grandy provided an update on the ongoing investigation into explosions in Penticton, including that they may have been going on for longer than previously thought. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Bombs may have been going off for months, say South Okanagan RCMP

Experts have been called in from the Lower Mainland to assist in the investigation

A music teacher gets the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic at the school in Townshend, Vermont on Friday, March 12, 2021. Community vaccine centres are going into operation across B.C. starting March 15. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 648 Friday, no new deaths

Another 78 variant strain cases detected, 380,000 vaccinated

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Data was gathered from six weeks of waste sampling at five regional transfer stations before B.C.’s indoor mask mandate came into effect in public spaces. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
Metro Vancouver residents tossed half a billion masks, gloves, wipes into landfills last year

This amounts to 109 million discarded masks, 48 million wipes and 371 million gloves, report says

Graph tracks infections of long-term care home residents after they get their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Dec. 15, 2020 to Feb. 15, 2021. Infections fell off sharply after three weeks. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
COVID-19 vaccine protects health staff, seniors best after three weeks

B.C. data show new infections dropped rapidly after first jab

NNSL was founded in 1972 by Jack “Sig” Sigvaldason. (Pixabay.com)
Black Press Media acquires NNSL Media in Northwest Territories, Nunavut

NNSL was founded in 1972 by Jack ‘Sig’ Sigvaldason

Results, first published March 12, say 20 per cent of homeowners who conducted renovations regret focusing solely on aesthetic upgrades. (Pixabay)
20% of B.C. homeowners regret 2020 renovations: report

More than half surveyed say they’ve made upgrades to their home since last March

B.C. Premier John Horgan takes questions in the legislature, March 10, 2021. (Hansard TV) B.C. Premier John Horgan and Yukon Premier Sandy Silver (right) hold meetings in Whitehorse, Sept. 30, 2019. Yukon made the move to stop seasonal time changes last fall. (B.C. government)
Spring forward (again), maybe you won’t have to fall back, B.C. premier says

Yukon dumped time changes, John Horgan still working on it

Most Read