A new appeal for information has been issued by police investigating the August 2017 homicide of Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi. (File photo)

New appeal in South Surrey torched-SUV homicide investigation

Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi’s body was found in the 18400-block of 24 Avenue on Aug. 2, 2017

Homicide investigators have issued a new appeal for anyone with information on the killing of a teen whose body was found in a torched SUV in South Surrey in August 2017 to come forward.

“Although police executed a warrant to a home in Newton shortly after the discovery of (Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi)’s body, so far, no arrests have been made and the case remains active,” according to a Crime Stoppers ‘Crime of the Week’ news release issued Wednesday morning.

Dhesi’s body was found on Aug. 2, 2017, after police responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue.

READ MORE: Surrey teenager identified as victim in torched-SUV homicide

“When they arrived, the fire department had extinguished the flames. Inside the vehicle was a deceased female that had sustained injuries consistent with homicide,” the release states.

Dhesi was last seen leaving the family home, with the family car, at 9 p.m. on Aug. 1. The burning SUV was discovered just a few hours later, at 12:20 a.m. Aug. 2.

While Dhesi was not known to police, investigators do not believe her death was a random act, the release states.

A news release issued by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team the day after Dhesi’s body was identified noted the investigation also “indicates that her death was not related to gang activity.”

“Police are working tirelessly to advance this investigation and want to speak with any friends and acquaintances that knew Miss Dhesi,” Cpl. Meghan Foster said in the IHIT release.

“Miss Dhesi was a college student, and had recently recovered from a kidney transplant. This death is a crushing blow to Miss Dhesi’s family, and they are suffering terribly.”

Anyone with information that could help police solve the case is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp.grc.gc.ca

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Previous story
‘She’s charging. Oh God’: Mama grizzly runs at B.C. man armed with shotgun
Next story
UPDATE: Pedestrian dead after crash near Surrey-Delta border

Just Posted

New appeal in South Surrey torched-SUV homicide investigation

Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi’s body was found in the 18400-block of 24 Avenue on Aug. 2, 2017

UPDATE: Pedestrian dead after crash near Surrey-Delta border

The Surrey man was hit by a pickup truck turning onto Scott Road

Dark comedy offers challenge to returning Langley actor

A local actor steps back on stage in Royal Canadian Theatre Company’s showing of Arsenic and Old Lace.

Surrey hockey retailer sticks to plan to return to building hit by fire

‘Finishing touches are being done on the restoration,’ shop operators tell customers

Forum aims to give Surrey youth a voice in community topics

10th annual youth-led forum comes to Surrey City Hall

‘She’s charging. Oh God’: Mama grizzly runs at B.C. man armed with shotgun

People online were quick to question – and defend – a man’s decision to shoot a grizzly bear charging him on a Bella Coola front yard

Body of missing B.C. man Ben Kilmer has been found

Family confirms body of husband and father found last week; Kilmer had been missing since May 16

5 to start your day

Maple Ridge boy looks for missing arm, Metro Vancouverites may have to pay more for parking and more

Update: Explosive devices sent to Obama, Clintons; CNN evacuated

Investigators believe the explosive is linked to one found Monday at the home of George Soros

Canadian satellites vulnerable to cyberattack, internal Defence note warns

Satellites vital to Canadian military operations are vulnerable to cyberattack or even a direct missile strike.

Meghan rushed through Fiji market filled with royal-watchers

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day nine of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

Willa weakens to tropical depression, still brings rain

Emergency officials said they evacuated more than 4,250 people in coastal towns and set up 58 shelters ahead of the dangerous Category 3 storm.

Canadian Coast Guard to increase focus on Arctic with new zone

The Canadian Coast Guard says it is planning to use three “interim” icebreakers for the next 15 to 20 years as it contends with an aging fleet of vessels.

Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rate

The bank left the rate unchanged at its last policy meeting in September

Most Read