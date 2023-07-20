A new ALS therapy medication is now being covered by B.C. PharmaCare, the Health Ministry announced Thursday (July 20, 2023). (Don Denton)

A new ALS therapy medication is now being covered by B.C. PharmaCare, the Health Ministry announced Thursday (July 20, 2023). (Don Denton)

New ALS medication now covered in B.C.

Coverage is anticipated to benefit as many as 100 people in the first year

A new ALS therapy medication is now being covered by B.C. PharmaCare.

Albrioza was added to PharmaCare formulary as a limited coverage benefit Wednesday (July 19), the provincial government announced. The new coverage is expected to benefit as many as 100 people in B.C. living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, which is a rare and life-altering disease.

The medication is taken orally and works to slow disease progression and loss of functional decline in eligible people living with ALS.

The province says this expanded access builds on B.C.’s previous $4-million investment in the ALS Society of BC’s Project Hope which aims to establish a world-class ALS clinic at the University of British Columbia. The goal is for patient care, research and increased patient access to clinical trials.

There are two other therapies also available for ALS treatment: Edaravone (Radicava) is an intravenous formulation funded as a limited coverage benefit by B.C. PharmaCare since August 2020 and Riluzole (Rilutek and generics) which is also covered on an exceptional case-by-case basis.

ALS is a fatal neurodegenerative disease that gradually causes patients to lose the ability to move, speak, swallow and breathe. Patients are typically in their mid-to-late 50s when they present with symptoms and the average survival time ranges from 20 to 48 months.

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ALSpharmacare planProvincial Government

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Dock workers’ union pulls 72-hour strike notice

Just Posted

A view of Fraser Surrey Docks. (File photo)
Dock workers’ union pulls 72-hour strike notice

New footage from Saturday, July 15 shows Verity Bolton outside a grocery store in Kamloops. (Surrey RCMP)
AMBER ALERT: Mother of missing children spotted in Kamloops 5 days ago, search continues

Surrey Police patch from Twitter Brenda Locke photo by Anna Burns
Mounties, NPF seek clarity on how Surrey Police Service build-up to unfold

Burnsview Secondary grad Suhana Gill, 17, from Surrey Suhana Gill is set to compete for the title of Miss Teenage Canada in Toronto July 24-29, 2023 after being crowned Miss Teenage Southern British Columbia in April. (Suhana Gill/submitted photo)
Surrey teen takes aim at Miss Teenage Canada crown