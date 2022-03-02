On March 1- a new calf in J Pod was discovered. Photo by Centre for Whale Research.

On March 1- a new calf in J Pod was discovered. Photo by Centre for Whale Research.

New addition to B.C.’s Southern Resident orca family

New baby discovered in the coast’s embattled J-Pod

On the meteorological first day of spring – March 1- a new calf in J-Pod was discovered.

The Centre for Whale Research received word that J-Pod was close to Landbank, San Juan Island in Washington State and there was possibly a new addition to the Southern Resident orca family.

The CWR photo-ID expert, Dave Ellifrit, found the whales near Kelp Reef and confirmed the new addition to J-Pod. The calf was next to J37, with J47 and J40 nearby.

CWR field staff last saw J37 during Encounter 12 on Feb. 11, 2022, and she did not have a calf at that time. The CWR estimates this baby was born within the past few days, given its “lumpy” physical nature.​

Ellifrit captured images of J37 with her new baby traveling in a tight group with other family members. CWR designates this newborn: J59. J59’s sex is unknown at this time. Its size and shape are typical of a calf in good physical condition. J59 is the first calf born into J Pod since September 2020, when J41 gave birth to J58 (female).

The new mother, J37 (born 2001), is part of the J14 matriline and has two siblings, J40 (female, born 2004) and J45 (male, born 2009). She was a young mother, only 11-years-old when she gave birth to her first calf in 2012: J49 (male).


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RELATED: J-Pod is expecting: 3 endangered southern resident whales pregnant, researchers say

Whales

Previous story
City of White Rock hires new director of planning
Next story
VIDEO: West Kootenay man saves deer from freezing river

Just Posted

The office of the Cloverdale Rodeo Association is seen in the Alice McKay building on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds in 2021. Allegations the Association’s board failed to act to protect workers and volunteers from harassment by ex-GM Mike MacSorley were brought to light in 2021 when a complaint was filed with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal. Laura Ballance, inset, said on social media she is now the “Representative Complainant.” (Photo: Malin Jordan. Inset: Image via LinkedIn)
Former communications contractor for the Cloverdale Rodeo Association now ‘Representative Complainant’ in Human Rights complaint against Association

An example of Surrey Mounties and Surrey Police Service officers patrolling the city’s streets together. (File photo: Shane MacKichan)
FOCUS: Can the Surrey policing transition be stopped?

(Metro Vancouver Transit Police)
Surrey store owner and passersby tackle suspect seen racking handgun near SkyTrain station

Crescent Park Elementary parent Michael Bjorge raised the alarm earlier this week after learning the rapid COVID test the district sent home with his 10-year-old daughter contained potentially poisonous ingredients. The school district has since changed its policy, and now require that parents of students in kindergarten to Grade 7 pick up the kits from their child’s school. (Nick Greenizan photo)
Surrey Schools tweaks distribution plan for K-7 COVID antigen test kits