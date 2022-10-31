A look inside the new gender-neutral accessible changing station at Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Surrey campus. (submitted photo)

A look inside the new gender-neutral accessible changing station at Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Surrey campus. (submitted photo)

accessibility

New accessible changing station at KPU Surrey gives wheelchair users a lift to toilet, table

‘It’s really significant,’ says Dr. Fiona Whittington-Walsh

An advisor with Kwantlen Polytechnic University hails a new gender-neutral accessible changing station as a “really significant” improvement to the Surrey campus.

The new station, located on the first floor of KPU’s Fir building in Newton, is equipped with an overhead electric lift that can transfer wheelchair users to either the toilet or adult-sized adjustable change table.

“It’s really significant because it’s definitely sending the message that KPU cares about accessibility, and making sure that our physical spaces are accessible and welcoming to everyone,” declared Dr. Fiona Whittington-Walsh, lead advisor on disability, accessibility and inclusion at KPU.

In recent years, the university’s accessibility improvements include modernized elevators and washrooms, hands-free doors, additional curb cuts in parking lots and upgraded lighting.

Accessible workstations and desks have also been added to most classrooms at all campuses, and a wheelchair ramp redesign is nearly complete in Richmond. Future plans include additional accessible-height water fountains and a web-based map highlighting accessibility features of KPU’s five campuses.

Whittington-Walsh says such accessibility improvements, from automatic sliding doors to larger washrooms, benefit all users: “Universal design creates spaces that are fully accessible for everyone. This fosters a strong sense of belonging and inclusion.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

AccessibilityKwantlen Polytechnic University

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Delegation returns from Haiti amid high expectations for Canadian leadership
Next story
Ottawa police failed to follow procedure to get help during Freedom Convoy: Blair

Just Posted

Legion members Lorne Stoutenburg (left) and Yvon Lehoux stand next to a mural outside the Cloverdale Legion. Both men served in Canada’s military. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale veteran talks about his time in the navy

Outgoing Surrey mayor Doug McCallum arrives to court in Surrey on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at the beginning of his seven-day public mischief trial. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Surrey woman testifies about ‘heated debate’ that led to Doug McCallum’s public mischief charge

Peace Arch Elementary school (File photo)
‘Graphic’, ‘violent’ pumpkin display angers parents of Peace Arch Elementary kindergarten students

TEASER PHOTO
UPDATE: Spooked rescue puppy with ‘really sad backstory’ found in Surrey, ahead of Halloween