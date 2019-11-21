Tracy Holmes photo A White Rock resident says he has complained to the city at least four times about an RV being parked on Thrift Avenue for three weeks.

‘Neighbourhood parking’ discussion planned in White Rock

RVs on city street to be among issues explored: communications manager

The issue of RV parking on White Rock’s city streets is to be part of an upcoming “engagement session” with the community, city officials say.

But whether feedback will lead to White Rock following Surrey’s lead and instituting an outright ban on people living or sleeping in the vehicles on city streets remains to be seen.

READ MORE: Surrey councillor says decision to ban sleeping in RVs on streets ‘mean-spirited’

City communications manager Donna Kell said this week that the issue is to be part of a larger discussion “in the future” around neighbourhood parking, with input received to “form part of our Integrated Transportation and Infrastructure Master Plan.”

She offered the information in response to inquiries from Peace Arch News regarding one resident’s concerns with an RV that had apparently – until Wednesday – been parked on Thrift Avenue at Martin Drive for three weeks.

The resident contacted PAN Monday, noting the city had yet to respond to multiple complaints made by residents of his building over a 10-day period.

Following PAN’s inquiry, Kell confirmed Tuesday that bylaw staff “have received complaints regarding this RV and are taking enforcement action in accordance with the current bylaw.”

The city’s parking task force chair, Coun. Christopher Trevelyan, said he also understood that steps were underway to address the concern.

“(Bylaws) informed me they were already aware of it, and waiting for the 72 hours to pass,” Trevelyan said Tuesday, of the response he received after forwarding a resident’s email to city staff.

Under the city’s street and traffic bylaw, vehicles may be parked on city streets – except in parking-restricted areas – for up to 72 hours without a permit. Violations can result in a fine of up to $2,000 on summary conviction, the bylaw states. Bylaw enforcement officers may issue $60 fines for each violation.

During Monday evening’s council meeting, the city’s financial services director, Sandra Kurylo – in response to another resident’s complaint, regarding being ticketed for parking on the street outside of her home when she has a parking pass and nowhere else to park – said the 72-hour rule is “enforced on a complaint basis.”

Just after noon on Wednesday, the resident advised PAN that the matter “is resolved,” referring to the RV leaving the immediate area, but added that, “the issue has just been moved.”

Trevelyan told PAN that RVs parked in the city is not a concern that’s been brought to the attention of the parking task force, which formed earlier this year after the councillor suggested a committee to “broadly review and revise pay parking in White Rock.”

READ MORE: White Rock to mull parking ‘task force’

“As of now, that’s not come on the agenda,” Trevelyan said.

Whether Surrey’s move to ban living or sleeping in the recreational vehicles on city streets could have implications in White Rock, “right now, that’s the question,” he said.

“Right now, we’re not seeing that.”


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Security guard at Kamloops music festival gets three years for sexually assaulting concertgoer
Next story
City of White Rock, museum to apologize for loss of SFN artifacts

Just Posted

SURREY EVENTS: Christmas is coming with concerts, pantos, festivals and more

Weekly event listings for the Surrey area

Dispatch Delta firefighters to more medical calls: Jackson

Change in provincial protocol last year resulted in Delta Fire being sent to 836 fewer incidents

Coroner’s inquest jury into Surrey Pretrial death calls for improvements

John Michael Murphy, 25, died on Aug. 3, 2016 after a fight with his cellmate

City of White Rock, museum to apologize for loss of SFN artifacts

Incident happened in the 1990s, city says

OUR VIEW: Trudeau’s lost opportunity in Surrey – again

Cabinet has five MPs from the West while Ontario gets 17, Quebec gets 11, and Atlantic provinces, four

VIDEO: ‘Climate emergency’ is Oxford’s 2019 Word of the Year

Other words on the shortlist included ‘extinction,’ ‘climate denial’ and ‘eco-anxiety’

Changes to B.C. building code address secondary suites, energy efficiency

Housing Minister Selina Robinson says the changes will help create more affordable housing

Melissa Tooshley gets suspended sentence in Teddy the dog case on Vancouver Island

Also not allowed to own animals for rest of her life

Trudeau appears open to safer-opioid proposal in Vancouver: mayor

The city has applied for $6 million from Health Canada to allow for the safe distribution of diamorphine

Security guard at Kamloops music festival gets three years for sexually assaulting concertgoer

Shawn Christopher Gray walked the woman home after she became seperated from her friends, court heard

Vancouver Island man found guilty in murder of wealthy California woman, 29 years later

Shawnigan Lake man killed wealthy senior in 1990

Algae bloom killing farmed fish on Vancouver Island’s West Coast

DFO says four Cermaq Canada salmon farms affected, fish not infectious

Three cops investigated in connection to ex-Vancouver detective’s sexual misconduct

Fisher was convicted in 2018 after pleading guilty to kissing two young women who were witnesses in a criminal case

Violence response procedures updated for B.C. schools, police

ERASE program expands to target gangs, bullying of students

Most Read