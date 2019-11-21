‘Neighbourhood parking’ discussion planned in White Rock

RVs on city street to be among issues explored: communications manager

Tracy Holmes photo A White Rock resident says he has complained to the city at least four times about an RV being parked on Thrift Avenue for three weeks.

The issue of RV parking on White Rock’s city streets is to be part of an upcoming “engagement session” with the community, city officials say.

But whether feedback will lead to White Rock following Surrey’s lead and instituting an outright ban on people living or sleeping in the vehicles on city streets remains to be seen.

City communications manager Donna Kell said this week that the issue is to be part of a larger discussion “in the future” around neighbourhood parking, with input received to “form part of our Integrated Transportation and Infrastructure Master Plan.”

She offered the information in response to inquiries from Peace Arch News regarding one resident’s concerns with an RV that had apparently – until Wednesday – been parked on Thrift Avenue at Martin Drive for three weeks.

The resident contacted PAN Monday, noting the city had yet to respond to multiple complaints made by residents of his building over a 10-day period.

Following PAN’s inquiry, Kell confirmed Tuesday that bylaw staff “have received complaints regarding this RV and are taking enforcement action in accordance with the current bylaw.”

The city’s parking task force chair, Coun. Christopher Trevelyan, said he also understood that steps were underway to address the concern.

“(Bylaws) informed me they were already aware of it, and waiting for the 72 hours to pass,” Trevelyan said Tuesday, of the response he received after forwarding a resident’s email to city staff.

Under the city’s street and traffic bylaw, vehicles may be parked on city streets – except in parking-restricted areas – for up to 72 hours without a permit. Violations can result in a fine of up to $2,000 on summary conviction, the bylaw states. Bylaw enforcement officers may issue $60 fines for each violation.

During Monday evening’s council meeting, the city’s financial services director, Sandra Kurylo – in response to another resident’s complaint, regarding being ticketed for parking on the street outside of her home when she has a parking pass and nowhere else to park – said the 72-hour rule is “enforced on a complaint basis.”

Just after noon on Wednesday, the resident advised PAN that the matter “is resolved,” referring to the RV leaving the immediate area, but added that, “the issue has just been moved.”

Trevelyan told PAN that RVs parked in the city is not a concern that’s been brought to the attention of the parking task force, which formed earlier this year after the councillor suggested a committee to “broadly review and revise pay parking in White Rock.”

“As of now, that’s not come on the agenda,” Trevelyan said.

Whether Surrey’s move to ban living or sleeping in the recreational vehicles on city streets could have implications in White Rock, “right now, that’s the question,” he said.

“Right now, we’re not seeing that.”



