Negotiations break down between Metro Vancouver bus drivers, employer as strike looms

Unifor members will be able to legally pursue job action as of midnight Friday

Negotiations between the union representing 5,000 bus drivers, SeaBus operators and maintenance workers in Metro Vancouver have broke off with their employer, Coast Mountain Bus Company.

In a news conference Thursday afternoon in New Westminster, Unifor locals 111 and 2200 said they left the bargaining table after their employer would not budge on wages or working conditions.

“We’re prepared to be patient,” said Unifor western regional director Favin McGarrigle, warning that limited job action could continue for more than a year.

“It will slowly but surely ramp up until we reach a full work disruption.”

Union members issued a 72-hour strike notice earlier this week and can begin job action as of midnight Friday. That includes plans to ditch uniforms for bus operators and refuse overtime work for maintenance workers starting at 8 a.m.

Coast Mountain Bus Company representatives are expected to hold a news conference at its Surrey headquarters at 2 p.m.

More to come.

