Nearly four-sailing wait from Swartz Bay to Vancouver after Remembrance Day

As travellers head home after the Remembrance Day long weekend, they’re in good company if they’re trying to get off Vancouver Island.

The 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. sailings from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen are completely full, BC Ferries said in a Tweet on Monday afternoon.

The following sailing, at 7 p.m., was98 per cent full, while the 8 p.m. boat was already half full.

The last ferry of the night, at 9 p.m., was more than 50 per cent reserved.

The return traffic is similar to the rates of advanced reservations on the Friday ahead of the long weekend.

Those trying to get to the island from the mainland won’t have to wait as long as the 5 p.m. sailing is 80 per cent full.

While the rest of Monday evening’s sailings to Swartz Bay are more than 50 per cent full, there is only have a one-car wait.

