A collapsed section of bridge destroyed by severe flooding is seen in Merritt, B.C., in an aerial view from a Canadian Forces reconnaissance flight on Monday, November 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A collapsed section of bridge destroyed by severe flooding is seen in Merritt, B.C., in an aerial view from a Canadian Forces reconnaissance flight on Monday, November 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Nearly 300 still in the dark in flood-ravaged Merritt area as BC Hydro works to restore power

City was evacuated on Nov. 15 when heavy rains led to river overflowing

Nearly 300 customers are still without power near Merritt as of Tuesday (Dec. 7) morning.

In a Monday afternoon update, BC Hydro said that crews had restored power to 80 customers in the interior, 42 of whom were in the flood ravaged community of Merritt.

That city was evacuated on Nov. 15 due to floodwaters from the Coldwater River, which also rendered the wastewater plant inoperable.

Since then, some residents have been able to return home to assess the damage done to their properties, but officials have said the recovery efforts will take some time.

BC Hydro said that all Merritt customers who still don’t have power will need to have an electrical contractor inspect their appliances and any other equipment before their home can be reconnected to power.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking News

Previous story
B.C. announces 47 new addiction recovery beds, converts 58 private spots to public
Next story
Surrey Christmas Bureau executive director says it’s going to be a ‘record year’

Just Posted

Surrey city Coun. Brenda Locke. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Council defeats motion asking city staff to assess Surrey’s storm drainage system

Six of the 12 guest speakers signed on for the next TEDxSurrey event, in February 2022. (Photo: tedxsurrey.ca)
‘Compelling messages’ from 12 speakers named for TEDxSurrey, on February date

(Delta Police Department photo)
Missing Tsawwassen girl found dead, man arrested

The Cloverdale Community Football Association’s Peewee Bobcats celebrate after winning a provincial title Dec. 5 as they beat the Abbotsford Falcons 44-0 in the championship game. (Photo submitted: Yeera Sami)
Cloverdale Peewee Bobcats score six TDs on way to provincial title