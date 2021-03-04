Nearly 300 new child-care spaces coming to Surrey

Nearly 300 new child-care spaces are coming to Surrey through funding from the provincial government.

B.C.’s childcare spaces fund will create 284 spaces at five centres: Junior Einstein’s Academy (30 spaces), Khalsa Childcare Centre (26 spaces), Kings & Queens Childcare Centre (36 spaces), Playbox Learning Centre (44 spaces) and Sandbox Early Learning (148 spaces), according to a release from the Ministry of Children and Family Development Thursday (March 4).

Kwantlen First Nation will be working with Sandbox Early Learning to design its child-care centre “in a way that reflects the history of the Aboriginal, First Nations and Métis communities and enhances the early learning experience for children from all walks of life,” said Cheryl Gabriel, the education co-ordinator at Kwantlen First Nation.

Jason Bains, the executive director at Sandbox, said Surrey is a “fast-growing community, and it’s important that parents can access the care they need close to home.”

“Our new centre will give parents in the Cedar Hills neighbourhood more child care options. I’m also very proud of our work with the Kwantlen First Nation to build an inclusive and culturally safe space for children.”

Childcare