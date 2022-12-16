Nearly 2,500 kilograms of opium found inside 19 shipping containers, border services says

Oct. 25 seizure was largest to date, according to Canada Border Services Agency

Border services officers have seized a record amount of opium – nearly 2,500 kilograms – the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced in Tsawwassen Friday morning (Dec. 16).

The CBSA said the seizure, the largest to date, happened on Oct. 25 after the CBSA’s Metro Vancouver Marine Operations examined 19 marine containers. Using a “wide range” of detection tools and technology, including X-ray technology, the CBSA said officers found “irregularities in the shipping pallets as part of a deep concealment method.”

Further “physical examination” confirmed about 2,486 kilograms of opium within 247 shipping pallets.

The drugs were turned over to the RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit for further criminal investigation.

“Today’s announcement shows that our front line agencies are working hard to keep illegal substances off our streets. This is effective and essential work that keeps communities, especially those in proximity to ports, safe from crime,” said Delta MP Carla Qualtrough.

“With CBSA making this historic seizure in British Columbia, Canadians can rest assured of the excellent work being done to keep communities across Canada safe.”

